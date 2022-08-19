It’s been a few weeks since it was released in theaters Thor Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of God of Thunder which introduced us to two of the fan favorite characters in comics, mighty thor Y Gorr the Butcher of Gods. In addition to introducing us to these incredible characters, this film had two great post credit scenes. A first where we meet Herculesand a second where mighty thor meets with heimdall (Idris Elba) in the Valhalla.

During this meeting between Heimdall and Mighty Thor, the older readers of Thor in the comics began to wonder if this really was the end of Natalie Portman’s Thor, since in the comics her story continues. Furthermore, the appearance of Valhalla has brought Heimdall back after Avengers: Infinity Warand could bring Loki of that timeline.

Well, actor Idris Elba recently spoke in an interview with SYFY WIRE where he explained his appearance as Heimdall in Thor Love and Thunder. Not only that, he also spoke of a hypothetical return to the MCU after this small cameo, and beware that it could be closer than we think. Here is his statement:

Heimdall is a beloved character, I love playing him. Something may be cooking…

Natalie Portman’s reaction to the post credits of Thor Love and Thunder

After Jane Foster’s great arc in Thor Love and Thunder, the film’s post-credits scene reveals that Mighty Thor made it to Valhalla. Like Idris Elba, actress Natalie Portman told if we will see more of her character in the paradise of the Nordic gods, although unlike Idris Elba as Heimdall, she did not give a clue.

Certainly anything is possible. But I’m not really clear on the answer to that..

We will have to wait to see if we will see more of these characters in the MCU, but they still have many stories to tell us.

Font: syfy