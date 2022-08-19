Some celebrities have been together, and we didn’t know it

The loves between celebrity couples they come and go, but while some star relationships remain etched in our minds, see Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West or, again, Agelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, other stories have been forgotten so much. quickly to the point that it seems almost impossible.

Their loves of more or less length but which, at the time, had often made us dream of a happy ending which, evidently, never came.

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman And Lenny Kravitz they dated in the early 2000s although their union only came to the surface in 2017, when the actress of Moulin Rouge and ex wife of Tom Cruise revealed that she was secretly engaged to the musician. A story that the couple had managed to keep hidden from the world despite the two having seen each other for a long time to the point of becoming Kidman a family person in the house Kravitz.

Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry

Let’s face it honestly, who remembered who the star of Pretty Woman and the actor of Friends had they been together? The couple met after Julia made an appearance on the popular TV series and, between takes, a sympathy seems to have arisen that led to Roberts And Perry dating for some time in 1996.

Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan

After meeting on the set of a photo shoot for Asprey in the summer of 2003, the actress of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean and the male lead of Fifty Shades of Gray started a long relationship that lasted until August 2005.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Junior

Sarah Jessica Parker And Robert Downey Junior they were in a relationship for a full eight years after they met on the set of Firstborn in 1984. As reported by the star of Iron Man, to end the story with the protagonist of Sex and the City it would be her problems with alcohol and drugs that, in the long run, ended up ruining her love affair with Parker. “I liked to drink and I had a drug problem and I never hid that from Sarah Jessica», He told a Parade Downey Junior in 2008 stating: “You tried to help me but you couldn’t.”

Chris Evans and Jessica Biel

Although there is no trace of this relationship in our minds, Chris Evans And Jessica Biel they have been together for 5 years. The actor of Captain America and the star of Seventh heaven in fact they started dating in 2001, when both were still two emerging characters in the entertainment world. Despite their young age, the two lovebirds were madly in love with each other to the point of talking about a wedding, a pity that their union was worn down by time leading them to say goodbye in 2006.

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

In spite of the 16 years of difference, Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock dated for about a year back in 2002, after they met while the film was being made Murder by numbers. As reported by Online Radar with the end of their love (interrupted in 2023) Bullock he tried in every way to avoid Gosling for a long time as deeply hurt by the separation with the actor of The pages of our life.