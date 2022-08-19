“She has had everything against her all her life, she has built her career”

Alberto Rey visits the set of Zapeando to analyze celebrities who have succeeded both in the world of music and in that of cinema. For example, Jennifer Lopez. The singer began her career in the world of music as a dancer. And it is that Alberto Rey surprises the sappers by telling how the artist came to enter the dance corps of New Kids on the Block and Janet Jackson.

After that, she decided to be an actress and, although it did not go very well at first, her first leading role was Selena, a singer who was murdered by her biggest fan and became a milestone in Latin America. “Jennifer López was the first Latin actress to earn a million dollars”, highlights Alberto Rey, who affirms that the artist has always been the center of the debate: is she a good actress or not? “Jennifer López has had everything against her throughout her life, she has been the one who has built her career based on romantic comedies”, defends Alberto Rey, who highlights that she “has always been very clear about where she comes from” and he has ended up making very good films. He discovers more curiosities about the singer and actress, for example, that He gets along terrible with George Clooney, in the main video of this news.