Shakira accused of tax fraud in Spain

Tax fraud. This is the crime of which the Colombian pop star is accused Shakira by Spanish justice. Prosecutors handling the case have announced that they will ask the court to sentence the singer to eight years and two months in prison.

The accusations of the Spanish prosecutors

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripollis accused of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors, who detail the six charges brought against the artist, said they will also ask for a fine of 24 million euros.

Shakira: No agreement

The singer rejected a settlement deal offered by the investigators this week, opting for trial instead. According to her lawyers, the possibility of reaching an agreement would still remain open, at least until the start of the hearing in a court in Barcelona, ​​while the indictment of the star, 45, has not yet been pronounced.

“My rights are violated”

The singer, who denounced a “total violation of her rights” and “abusive methods” by the prosecution, is however “confident that justice will prove her right”, her advisers had announced in recent days, stressing that Shakira “has always cooperated and respected the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and as a taxpayer”. Additionally, her Spanish communications team said earlier this week that the artist deposited the amount she owed, including € 3 million in interest.

The end of the relationship with Pique

Shakira recently broke an 11-year relationship with the Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, with whom she has two children. The family lived in Barcelona.