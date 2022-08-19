Selena Gomez shows the beautiful Malibu house where she filmed “Selena + Chef”: Look

Image credit: HBO max

Selena Gomez30 years old, she showed off the gorgeous Malibu beach house that she used to shoot in the new season Selena + Chef in a YouTube video recently shared by HBO Max. For the show’s fourth season, which sees Selena cooking some fantastic recipes and receiving expert advice from famous chefs around the world, Selena went to Malibu and is now taking a look at it. from inside his luxurious home away from home.

As you can see in the video above, the house offers great ocean views and bright lighting, which Selena mentioned is great for her TikTok videos. She also showed the living room with large windows that let in the ocean view. And to add to that luxury, the living room features four cute sofas that Selena called the “talking circle” for her and her loved ones.

Later, on the tour, Selena revealed a funny “okey dokey jar” – something she was forced to pour a dollar into every time she used the slogan and, as shown within seconds in the video, she uses it very often. Selena’s quirky personality also came out strong during the tour of the house, when she joked: “We didn’t burn anything, so that’s okay.”

Selena kept her look for her beach house tour casually in a loose blue dress and natural looking makeup, with her hair styled into a cute bob. She also took the casual beach look a step further by walking barefoot around the house. The “Come & Get It” singer then took viewers to the deck of the beach house and revealed the immaculate view.

“This is a fact,” said Selena. “I couldn’t be luckier or happier that I ended up shooting Season 4 somewhere else. [Going to Malibu] it was such a great way to change the show, but also to spend time with my family ”.

The lovely Malibu home has fire pits, a beach deck, and surfboards, so we can imagine anyone would be thrilled to stay there. In fact, some onlookers may already recognize the house from other show. A rep from HBO said so PEOPLE that the house is in fact, the same house used in the Disney Channel show, Hanna Montana, hero Miley Cyrus.

Season four of Selena + Chef is now streaming on HBO Max and features many famous chefs of Gordon Ramsay, Rachel Rayand more.