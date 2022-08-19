Selena Gomez Makes Olive Nail Polish The Biggest Fall 2022 Manicure Trend

Selena Gomez is doing by itself the nail polish green olive be the tone we need in our bag for fall. Their manicurist Trustee Tom Bachik posted a photo of his freshly painted mani on his Instagram on August 15 with the caption olive this color [sic] on @selenagomez. In it, Selena looks long nails with a nail polish olive green, unconventional, which is somewhere between the fresh green of the leaves and the brown.

The kind of earthy combination that makes fall nail trends so delightfully inviting, just this shade feels a little more fun, upbeat, modern, and interesting. Still, it’s muted enough to act as a new neutral that will work well with fall color palettes of brown, burgundy, navy, black and white, as well as yearly animal prints that will be back quickly.

This trend comes on the heels of another celebrity manicure moment: the nails of glazed donut, of Hailey Bieber, who have practically collapsed the internet of beauty (and have obtained more than 53 million of views on TikTok).

