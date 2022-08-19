Selena Gomez has two infallible manicures for the end of summer

You arrive at your salon to do your manicure and you already have the color you want in your head, however, they give you the palette with multitude of colors and you start to doubt, you spend a good time looking, trying on your nail and in the end, you choose one completely different from the one you had in mind. If you are one of the most, go ahead and try one of these 2 colorsyou will see how they will favor you with the tanned tone of our skin at this time of year and that they will serve you for the autumn.

We have been able to see Selena Gomez’s manicurist, Tom Bachickupload two photos of the singer’s hands wearing two manicures of different colors that we have loved. They are not the typical colors that we are used to seeing and they may shock us a little, but everything in life is to try and we are sure that those colors will be trend to end the summer in the best possible way.

We know that to Selena Gomez she loves to innovate with her manicure, proof of this is the Instagram of her nail artist who always uploads photos of the designs or colors that she uses with her, for that reason, we know that we will see these colors beyond the summer, for their more autumnal tones.

olive green

East olive green color We find it most special. Perhaps it is not a color that attracts attention at first, but once worn it feels phenomenal. You already know that risking is winning, we invite you to play with this color to be the center of attention.

Essie Win Me Over Nail Polish For sale on Amazon (9.29 euros). A resistant and long-lasting enamel. Its olive green is perfect for any occasion. Buy Product

pastel yellow

We have seen this tone much more this summer and we love it. Just put on a layer to make it lighter or if you prefer it to be more marked, add 2 or 3 layers.

OPI Bee-hind ther scenes enamel For sale at El Corte Ingles (15.12 euros). A pastel yellow color that will highlight your tan and you can wear it for any occasion. OPI nail polishes ensure a perfect and long-lasting manicure. Buy Product

It may interest you

15 makeup news that TELVA’s beauty editor already has in her bag 15 makeup news that TELVA’s beauty editor already has in her bag



As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge..