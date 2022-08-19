Selena Gomez gives a tour of Hannah Montana’s house

What will they have? house tours What makes them so attractive as a hobby? A good dose of gossip and another generous dose of inspiration are two of the key ingredients. Wanting to see other people’s houses is a feeling as old as human curiosity itself. And of course, when we discovered that we could sneak them into the houses of celebrities, discover where and how those people lived who seemed to inhabit a parallel world to ours (mansions, infinity pools that always have the perfect shade of blue, dressing rooms organized by colors and collections of very expensive items) we knew it was a path of no return. Once you start watching videos and house shows, you can’t stop..

We are already curious and want to gossip, and even if we do not have a house to decorate or furnish, it is always good to walk through the clean corridors of celebrity homes. Now, add one more seasoning to the mix, a super-important one: nostalgia. If we asked you which television house comes to mind first, what would you answer? Yes, we are sure that for many the immediate answer is that of the Kardashians, but if we look back we would discover that the generation that grew up with Miley Cyrus as the star of Disney Channel has not forgotten the Stewart family home: With two floors and a charming porch next to the Malibu beach, it became the dream home for many children who did not even know what a mortgage was.

So when Selena Gomez has appeared on her cooking show, ‘Selena + Chef’, speaking to the camera from Hannah Montana’s house, we have hallucinated. Not only because (finally!) we have been able to know what the house that appeared in the television series was like inside (the interiors were shot in a studio), but also because I did it hand in hand with the other Disney Channel star, and from our childhood. It has been an unexpected ‘crossover’, as if we were seeing an adult version of Alex Russo strolling through his new home, whose landlady happens to be Hannah Montana.

Selena premiered a new season of her show, so she took the opportunity to take a tour of the new location where they were going to record. The interior is much more modern than it was at the time of the broadcast of the emblematic series, but being able to go through it hand in hand with the actress has been quite an experience.

The ‘wizard of Waverly Place’ has presented the fourth season of the program (and the house) from the same entrance, dressed in a summery blue dress that perfectly matched the Malibu aesthetic. Immediately after, a panoramic view of the location has been offered and, obviously, the spectators have recognized it instantly. I mean, for those of us who grew up with Hannah Montana, it’s hard to forget her.

Selena has shown the living room, with an area reserved for what she has called a ‘circle to talk’ with friends, from where she has spectacular views of the beach. And then she has entered the open concept kitchen, also facing the sea and with a huge island in the center. “This is not my kitchen, so it has been interesting to know how to handle it,” the actress has confessed. Finally it has been the turn of the terrace. Do we want him to invite us to dinner? Definitely.

“It has been a dream to be here”, the artist has been fired. And while we’re a little disappointed that he didn’t mention the fact that ‘Selena’s house’ is also ‘Hannah’s House,’ he gave us a dose of nostalgia (and house calls) that we didn’t know we needed. We have lacked the ‘pop star’ wardrobe, yes.

We don’t know whose idea it was, but thanks.

