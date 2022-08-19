Sarah Kohan copies one of the most controversial looks of Kendall Jenner | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The ex of Chicharito Hernández replicated an iconic outfit of the supermodel.

Sarah Kohan showed off her spectacular figure in a dress that reminded everyone of one of Kendall Jenner’s most controversial looks. Chicharito Hernández’s ex-wife was last weekend at the Starklite 2022 charity gala, an event where she showed off a black dress with cuts in front of her.

The model showed off her slender figure in a design popularized by Kendall Jenner a couple of years ago to go to the wedding of her best friend, Lauren Perez, and with which she was accused of “stealing” attention from the bride for her daring neckline.

It is a long dress with cuts in the front, on the chest and belly, which is part of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of the Monot firm. The former Mexican soccer player wore this outfit with strappy sandals with diamonds and a bag in the same black color.

In Sarah’s case, the dress would not have clashed with the label of the event she attended, however, when Kendall Jenner wore it, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister received a barrage of negative comments from social network users, as she was accused of disrespecting the bride at the wedding she attended in the “infamous” dress.

The fact of showing so much skin caused the model to receive criticism because, according to many, it is rude to steal the spotlight from the bride at any wedding, but especially when it comes to your best friend’s wedding.