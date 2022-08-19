‘Sandman’, the fantasy series that triumphs on Netflix oblivious to controversy (and with the blessing of its creator)

The continuous complaints on social networks refer to various aspects of this adaptation of the Neil Gaiman classic. The sexuality of the protagonists (and their race) has been one of those messes that some people like so much on Twitter. They have reproached the creators of the series that the protagonist is “excessively mannered”, that Death is a black actress, that Devil is a woman and that the character of John Constantine (the magician who even had his own film, played by Keanu Reeves) has been replaced by Johanna Constantine. None of these changes affects the quality of the plots in any way and the actors and actresses are of proven solvency. The non-binary characters are perfectly drawn and fit perfectly into the narrative of the series and Johanna is one of the best of Sandman, without a doubt none. But nothing will stop those who are perpetually angry at any view of the world that is not the one they consider appropriate.

The creator.

adaptation of Netflix bears Neil Gaiman’s stamp of approval. Gaiman is one of the most famous creators in the world and this comic and novel american gods (also made into a series and released in 2017) cemented his reputation. the earthquake of Sandmansomething predictable on the other hand, has not caught the British off guard. Gaiman recalled that the sexuality of comic characters was already controversial when the comic hit the streets for the first time, in 1989, at the end of the conservative Thatcher era.. At that time, several British associations threatened to boycott stores that sold it for the same reasons that the digital Taliban use today. The author settled the issue with a tweet: ‘I don’t give a damn’.

Plus.

Netflix smiles proudly because the vast majority of audiences and critics have given their blessing to Sandmanthis has become number one on the platform immediately (the second season has already been confirmed) and today they have released a surprise episode, divided into two parts, something unpublished and that demonstrates the company’s confidence in this Show, which has come to stay. With or without controversy.

SUBSCRIBE to our newsletter to receive all the news on fashion, beauty and lifestyle.