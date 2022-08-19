Saints vs Leon. Match of J9 of Liga MX 2022. SUMMARY





In a duel that promises emotions in Torreón, Santos Laguna receives León this Thursday, in a match corresponding to matchday 9 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX and both teams come from defeats that force them to win and keep the three points.

The Laguneros fell 2-0 to Tigres on date 8, which is why they must win at home if they want to stay in the top 10 of the table general, but they will have to break some Green Bellies that usually get dividends playing in someone else’s field.

For their part, Renato Paiva’s pupils arrive at the duel with the aim of recovering from the 3-0 defeat against Mazatlán and the obligation to take the units to ascend in the classification. The emeralds have only lost one game in a foreign field, so they will be a difficult rival for Fentanes this Thursday.

What time is the Santos vs León of Liga MX?

Santos and León will meet at TSM Corona at 7:05 p.m. Central Mexico time, in a match corresponding to matchday 9 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX and which begins to lock down the midweek date .

LINEUPS

SAINTS

Acevedo, Campos, Torres, Rodríguez, Cervantes, Orrantia, Gorriarán, Brunetta, González, Aguirre and Correa.

LION

Cota, Celestine, Barreiro, Castillo, Rodríguez, Bellón, J. Rodríguez, Mena, Moreno, Ambriz and Di Yorio.