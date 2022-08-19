Ryan Gosling Might Join Margot Robbie in Ocean’s Eleven Prequel

Ryan Gosling is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. Although he made a reputation for certain types of melancholic and violent characters, the truth is that he has participated in many genres with diverse styles. We recently saw him in The Gray Man – 37%, a Netflix adaptation whose success marked the beginning of a new franchise for him, and we will soon see him in Barbie, the first live action film about the famous doll. His alliance with Margot Robbie in this curious project could be extended to other proposals, since it seems that the interpreter is in negotiations to be part of the prequel to The Great Swindle- 82%.

The Great Swindlebetter known by its original name, Ocean’s Eleven, was a film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Andy Garcia, about an ex-con who plans a personal vendetta against a Las Vegas mogul. The idea is to steal a large amount of money from the casinos in a single night and overcoming all the tests that such a protected place brings with it. The film is, in fact, a remake of another starring Frank Sinatra and generated excellent numbers at the box office, in addition to bringing together great actors of the time.

The movie did so well that a couple of sequels were made that unfortunately never lived up to the first installment. After years of uncertainty, a late sequel was worked on, called Ocean’s 8: Las Esfadoras – 58%, with a female cast led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. The new proposal did not please critics or fans very much, and if the possibility of making a second part ever existed, it was something ephemeral because the producer began to think of other options.

important part for which margot robbie has established herself as a renowned actress in Hollywood is that she leaves nothing to chance. Instead of depending on production companies that would surely want to control her or sell her figure based on her beauty, the actress decided to take control of her projects by putting herself in the producer’s chair. Thanks to this she was left with very important roles like Yo, Tonya- 96% which led her to several important awards. The actress now appears to be looking for a proper franchise, and much has been made of a reboot or spin-off of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, but while that is decided she has also been working on a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven.

The aforementioned prequel was confirmed months ago, but there is still not much information or progress in this regard. Now, things could take shape thanks to the alliance that formed between Gosling and Robbie on the set of Barbie, where they worked with Greta Gerwig. According to PuckNews (via comicbook.com), Ryan Gosling I would be in talks to be part of this new attempt to restore the thieves franchise. For now it is unknown what kind of role it could be, since much of the project is still in formation.

It is known that Warner plans a theatrical release, following its new commercial strategy, and that Jay Roach, better known for Trumbo – 74% and The Scandal – 79%, tape with margot robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron about the sexual harassment scandal on Fox News, will be in charge of directing the prequel. It was also confirmed that Carrie Solomon He will be a screenwriter for the film.

For now there is no possible release date, but yes Ryan Gosling ends in the prequel, things will almost certainly move faster to start production. The truth is that its own margot robbie She has many projects on the horizon, so everything must be organized so that she has time to finish all these films that could well make her a very important figure in well-established franchises among the public.

