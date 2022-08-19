Roman Polanski turns 89: 5 films by the controversial director | A life full of art, tragedy and court convictions

This August 18, the Polish director Roman Polanski turns 89. A film figure recognized both for being one of the most avant-garde filmmakers of the 20th century and for having remained a fugitive from justice for almost four decades, after having raped a 13-year-old girl.

His life was tinged with tragedy, with a childhood in the Krakow ghetto, during the Nazi invasion of Poland, and the murder of his wife, the actress Sharon Tateat the hands of the Manson Clan in 1969.

After having filmed several outstanding titles in Europe, such as Repulsion (1965)made the great leap to fame in Hollywood with The Dance of the Vampires (The Fearless Vampire Killers, 1967).

In 1968, Polanski shot one of his most emblematic and controversial films in the United States: Rosemary’s Baby (Rosemary’s Baby). Played by Mia Farrow, the film received numerous awards (among them, several Oscar nominations) and a great international repercussion.

Originally the director had in mind to cast Sharon Tate in the lead role. However, after a crossroads with the producers, Polanski scrapped the idea.

After the murder of his wife, he had a brief period of inactivity, which he interrupted with his adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic, Macbeth (1971).

However, after shooting another of his magnum opuses, Chinatown (1974)the director was involved in an event that would change everything. In 1977, at the age of 43, he sexually abused 13-year-old Samantha Gailey (later Samantha Geimer).

According to Gailey, Polanski took her to the house of Jack Nicholson (protagonist of Chinatown, who was not at the residence at the time of the incident) on Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, under the pretext of photographing her for Vogue magazine. But once there, she gave him champagne laced with Quaalude (a sedative-hypnotic drug that was all the rage in the ’70s), took bare-chested photos of her, and took her to a Jacuzzi and her bedroom, where he he finally raped her.

Polanski was accused of sexual abuse, drug use, perversion and sodomy. After negotiating a plea bargain, nearly all charges were dismissed in exchange for plead guilty to having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Thus, the Polish director was first sentenced to a period of confinement of 90 days in a state prison until a psychiatric evaluation was carried out in order to decide his final sentence, but he was given a permit of another 90 days to finish. his pending film project.

After that judicial benefit, Polanski embarked on a secret flight to London. To this day he never set foot on American soil again. Even when it was when he was awarded for his subsequent film productions.

Since then he has lived between France and Poland and avoids visiting countries where he would likely be extradited, such as the UK.

Repulsion (1965)

Carol Ledoux (Catherine Deneuve), a discreet and shy young woman, lives with her sister Helen (Yvonne Furneaux) in an apartment in London and works as a manicurist. One day she meets Colin (John Fraser), and he makes a date with her. But things do not go further, due to the sexual revulsion that Carol suffers, accentuated by her sister’s love affair with a married man, Michael (Ian Hendry), especially by his physical presence in the apartment, by his articles of personal hygiene in the bathroom and by the sounds of passionate love at night. One day Michael and Helen decide to travel to Italy for the weekend, and Carol, in her extreme loneliness, begins to become mentally unbalanced.

The Tenant (Le Locataire, 1976)

Based on the novel Le Locataire chimérique (1964), by Roland Topor, and starring Polanski himself, tells the story of a French man whose sanity is altered by a series of strange events in the place where he lives: a rented apartment. It features the participation of Isabelle Adjani, Melvyn Douglas, Jo Van Fleet and Shelley Winters. The film belongs to his “apartment trilogy” (“Apartment Trilogy”), along with Repulsion Y Rosemary’s Baby.

The Dance of the Vampires (The Fearless vampire Killers, 1967)

The director’s first horror comedy in color, parodying the Hammer Films productions, which were very much in vogue at the time.

Professor Abronsius (Jack MacGowran) and his assistant Alfred (Roman Polanski) arrive in a remote town in Transylvania in winter, motivated by strange events that occur there, which generate strong suspicions about the possible presence of vampires. They stay at Shagal’s (Alfie Bass) inn, his wife Rebekah (Jessie Robins) and his daughter Sara (Sharon Tate). Soon Alfred falls in love with Sara, but she disappears and the rumor begins to spread that she has been kidnapped by some vampire. Near the town there is a castle inhabited by an aristocrat, Count von Krolock (Ferdy Mayne), along with his son Herbert (Iain Quarrier). The professor is a researcher of vampirism and wants to meet one face to face, so he can study it. He and his assistant enter the castle on the trail of Sara, the innkeeper’s lost daughter, in search of scientific answers to the phenomenon of the “undead.” Answers that they will finally find, during an unexpected dance, which gives the film its title.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) is a young housewife who is married to stage actor Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes). The couple settles into an apartment at Bramford House, an old New York apartment building. The apartment has a somewhat sordid legend, due to the sinister reputations of some former residents.

After becoming pregnant, Rosemary begins to feel that her neighbors and her husband – who fathered her baby by raping her in her sleep – are not what they seem. Suspicion that something “demonic” is in her womb is not long in coming as she spirals into madness and paranoia.

The film garnered near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike, receiving numerous nominations and awards. Among them, an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Gordon), a Polanski nomination in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.

Chinatown (1974)

Los Angeles, 1930s. Private detective Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is visited by a woman, Hollis Mulwray (Darrel Zwerling), who claims to be the wife of the city’s water company engineer and who he believes is targeting him. being unfaithful Soon after, Mulwray’s real wife, Evelyn (Faye Dunaway), also shows up at the detective’s office, after Gittes made a fool of himself for being naively duped by the first woman, who later goes by the name Ida Sessions (Diane Dunaway). Ladd).

When Mulwray is murdered, Gittes is hired, twice, by two different clients, to investigate the case. And that’s when he begins to discover that behind everything, as expected, is a huge real estate business.