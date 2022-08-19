Rob Kardashian reaffirms his connection with Khloe in a rare message

Ads

Rob Kardashian made a rare move on Instagram on August 15 when he shared a sweet and supportive message for his older sister, Khloé Kardashian. The public performance came after Khloé shared a photo of herself lying on the floor surrounded by her jeans from her Good American line, which prompted Rob to comment, “My beautiful sparkly princess girl.” Nice! While it seemed like the message came directly from Rob, it’s worth noting that Dream’s father’s account states in his bio that it’s actually run by Jenner Communications, so his sweet message for his older sister could potentially have come via an intermediary.

Rob’s Instagram account is made up almost exclusively of adorable snaps of his little girl, Dream, and it hasn’t been since September 2020 that Rob has shared a photo with Khloé. That time, he posted a throwback photo of the two rocking double jeans as a kid during one of the Kardashians’ infamous family photo shoots and titled it “Bang Bang”.

Although Rob mostly avoided the spotlight in the wake of his relationship with Blac Chyna, he was seen celebrating Khloé’s birthday in June. Rob wasn’t exactly featured, but he could be seen in the background of one of sister Kim Kardashian’s Instagram stories – which can still be seen via Us Weekly – filming her birthday girl.