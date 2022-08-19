Rob Kardashian calls his sister Khloe his “Pretty Princess Sparkly Girl” in a rare public message

Image Credit: Gregory Pace / EIB / Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian his older sister is showing Khloe Kardashian a little brotherly love! The 38-year-old mother of two went to the ‘gram to promote her Good American clothing brand on August 15, and Rob, 35, left a sweet note under it. “My beautiful sparkly princess girl,” he commented under the photo, which showed Khloe dressed in an all-black suit lying on the ground surrounded by her brand jeans.

The affectionate comment came just a day before Khloe showed support for someone who was in Rob’s life: her ex, Adriana Bailonwho announced that she had taken in a child via surrogate with her husband, Israel Houghton. “I am so happy for you A !!! He is the luckiest kid to have both of you as his parents. You will be the most amazing mom! I love you! Enjoy every second, ”Khloe wrote under Adrienne’s announcement.

Adrienne, 38, has revealed the birth of her first child, Never GiacomoS., with a black and white photo of her holding him as he’s sprawled on a sofa and Israel lying next to them, softly capturing the moment. In the caption, he reflected on the five years of trials and tribulations required to become a parent. “If you’ve followed our love story… you know our journey to the baby has been very challenging, but God is true to his word and his promises,” she began. “We have been praying in silence sitting on this magnificent secret for the past 9 months. Every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage is worth it. Everything. All we feel is overwhelming joy, love and gratitude ”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon)

Khloe, of course, welcomed her baby via a surrogate in early August. She confirmed in the last season of Keeping up with the Kardashians that she planned to have a second child via surrogacy after doctors warned her it would be better for everyone involved. “I was told that I would not be smart to carry on my second pregnancy because I would be at high risk,” she explained. “[They told me] to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I have decided that’s what we’re going to do.

Although Khloe and Adrienne’s paths parted when Adrienne and Rob split in 2009, it seems they have something new to bond on.