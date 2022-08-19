Rihanna’s physique under debate: why you should not comment on the postpartum body of women – Music

Rihanna is an expert in taking this criticism of her life with stunning elegance. He already showed it when the press around the world plastered all the covers of his magazines with his bruised face after a brawl with his ex-partner Chris Brown. He was also not at all surprised when the paparazzi were able to film as he had a monumental fight in a car park with this same person. He also did not react badly to the fact that numerous media pointed to her person as a protégé of Jay-Z and possible lover -guilt of almost breaking up a marriage (which everyone initially saw as solid) included- when the infidelities of Beyoncé’s husband were uncovered precisely through the lyrics of her album, all eyes fell on the interpreter of ‘Diamonds’ .

Rihanna, an expert in doing what she wants despite criticism

At this time, everything was scandals, something that Rihanna knew how to come out stronger. Because Rihanna knows that she is the perfect artist for the internet to burn and the whole world to talk about, because her life has always had many edges that everyone has decided to comment on openly, they call it the price of fame. And it is not that Rihanna does not assume that this is something inevitable that she is going to happen, it is that she has become accustomed to accepting that gossips criticize over and over again everything that surrounds her and who she is, even her physique . First when she gained weight and left behind the very thin physique to which she had us accustomed, then when she decided to dress as she pleased while pregnant with her offspring and now when, without having lost excessive weight, she continues to do the same after giving birth.

And it is that people love this criticism, but many of his followers, motivated by this, have also applauded her courage to dress as she wants without thinking only about hiding the signs of postpartum. We have an insane habit of judging people’s bodies without understanding that each one is different and has a process.

Despite the good reviews that some made, social networks have been plagued by people who praise Rihanna, who continues to keep the weight she gained during her pregnancy: “Let Rihanna enjoy her baby weight and stop shaming her because she doesn’t lose weight right away.” Others joined these tweets and spoke loud and clear about how not all bodies can be required to lose weight quickly, basically because it is the body of another and has the right to decide to go on a diet or not without being judged fiercely.

The myth of speedy postpartum recovery

Why is that always expected of women who have just given birth? Can’t you just enjoy your child and not worry about anything else? It is to go against the myth of having to recover quickly and return to pre-pregnancy size. A fan even wanted to thank Rihanna for being an example of not meeting anyone’s expectations: “I just want to personally thank Rihanna for humanizing what having a baby does to the body and not forcing her body to recover right away.” And that is how everyone should think!