Rihanna, have you ever seen the luxurious house in Barbados?

Rihanna she is among the most popular singers ever, a business woman with her brand Fenty, and very fond of her origins. For this you have bought one luxurious house at Barbadoswhich will make you want to take the first flight to this heavenly earth.

Rihanna owns a luxurious home in Barbados

Rihanna she is one of the richest and most influential women in the entire globe, thanks to her continuously growing musical career but also to her Fenty line, beloved above all for the great attention that the artist has put into the formulations and in covering all skin tones existing in the world.

The heritage of Rihanna is mind-boggling and the singer, a satisfied businesswoman and new mother, has decided to invest a large sum for her homes, in particular for the one at Barbados. Rihanna is very attached to her homeland and she loves to take refuge in her roots as soon as possible. In Barbados, Rihanna bought a property worth 22 millioni, and it’s definitely money well spent given the luxury that surrounds it.

The property is located inside a five star resort, which also offers the singer all the services she may need on vacation. At the same time, however, it is well away from the prying eyes of other guests, surrounded by an impressive garden, a large swimming pool and flower plants that make the breathtaking view even more romantic. But this is not the singer’s only luxury property …

Rihanna loves luxury: all her houses around the world

For a home from 660 square meters to West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Rihanna he spent 6.8 million dollars even though it seems that she is planning to move after becoming a mother. There cinema room and the arched doors with high ceilings no longer convince you?

Special mention for the royal property a London that Rihanna bought and refurbished but wanted to sell after a wrecked relationship for 32 million dollars. The property is located near Regent’s Park, has a beautiful and elegant white facade, with a large garden, a private indoor gym, six bathrooms and two floors dedicated exclusively to receptions. A true London gemwhich however is not for all budgets.