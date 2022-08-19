Rihanna appears on BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink venom’ and BLINK collapses

BLACKPINK is back with his single that is breaking our heads just a few hours after its premiere, we are talking about ‘Pink Venom‘ which has already achieved more than a million reproductions, which marks the triumphant return of the band.

This song is part of the band’s second album and comes with more surprises, since they announced a tour of Latin America in which Mexico will be considered as one of the possible countries that the girls visit.

‘Pink Venom’ the best comeback

BLACKPINK is a band that is breaking all the schemes and parameters imposed by the music industry, with its 77 million subscribers on YouTube, surpassing Beyoncé who has almost 25 million, Taylor Swift who has 47 million, Ariana Grande 51 million.

Pink Venom It had been released for five hours and already exceeded 34 million views, with this, they are already making history on YouTube.

BLACKPINK is a K Pop group made up of Jennie, LisaJisoo and Rosé, their second studio album called ‘BORN PINK’ will be released on September 16.

BLACKPINK It is the “greatest female group in the world” as named by The Recording Academy, the organization in charge of the Grammy Awards.

Rihanna appears in ‘Pink Venom’

This song has a sample of ‘Pon De Replay’ by Rihanna, a song from the singer’s 2005 debut album, showing that she has a great influence on her songs. If you haven’t noticed, here’s a comparison so you can see Rihanna appear in this video.

This video is set in a dystopian world with abandoned temples and neon-colored prisons, with a mix of hip hop music, electronic music, and traditional Korean instruments.