REVIEW | Fighting for my life: the mind is our true battle ring

Fighting for my life – 80% (Survivor) is a film that has really struggled to survive in the film industry. The film was ready just when the Covid-19 pandemic began, but in this situation, the large distributors were more selective in acquiring new content and, therefore, did not bet on this production. On the other hand, various streaming platforms refused to acquire the tape since at that time they considered it too depressing for their catalogues. Fighting for my life – 80%, was directed by the winner of the Oscar Barry Levinson is a biopic about Harry Haft, fighter who survived the Holocaust. After several delays, the film was finally released in the Toronto International Film Festival of 2021. Now this summer it reaches the movie theaters of Mexican cinemas.

Based on true events, the plot takes place after World War II and follows Harry Haft, a professional boxer who is recognized as a survivor of Auschwitz. Nobody knows how he survived the Nazis, until a reporter approaches him with the intention of recounting his life and questions him about it. Harry isn’t quite ready to talk about his experience, but he hopes that sharing his experiences will become news to Leah, his girlfriend from whom he was separated during the war. Through flashbacks, Harry reveals that he was forced to fight other Jews to the death in concentration camps, all in order to cruelly and ruthlessly entertain the German police. Winning each of these fights was what kept him alive in Germany. When the journalist breaks the story, the community feels betrayed by Harry and turns away from him. Though the boxer is plagued by memories and guilt, he doesn’t give up on his plan to find Leah. He looks for another alternative that gives him more visibility, so he decides to prepare to fight against Rocky Marcianothe most famous boxer in the world, in the hope that this will make enough noise to reunite with his great love if he is still alive.

The story is told in two timelines through an unconventional structure and narrative. The script by Justine Juel Gillmer tries to balance the light and darkness that emanate from this type of story, to a certain extent it succeeds while moving away from the clichés of boxing and the holocaust to offer a different perspective than what is seen in this type of film. Although Haft’s training to face Marciano is reminiscent of the Rocky movies – 92%, this is not exactly a sports film or one that tries to stand out for its protagonist’s in-ring battles. Fighting for my life – 80% prioritize the internal conflict of the character and the post-traumatic stress syndrome that affects a survivor of war.

The script could have followed more commercial and impressive paths, especially since it is a real-life story, however, here it is committed to showing that the toughest fights in life will always be against oneself and against our moral dilemmas, which It is difficult to fight against the mistakes of the past. At times, that approach is appreciated, which also tries to be a character study through the exploration of human complexities, but the script is not exempt from flaws, since the true objective of the film is lost during the second act, when juggling with various plot lines that confuse which story to tell, by addressing some of its most important themes almost superficially, and by resorting to different tones that result in an uneven narrative. Added to this is a series of expository and melodramatic dialogues that become the proposal’s greatest weaknesses.

The flashbacks, shot in powerful black and white on a handheld camera, are full stop. During these scenes the film becomes more difficult to watch, as the events are brutal and various emotional jabs are thrown at the audience. The angles, image composition and camera movements are carefully selected to enhance the effect of violence and horror. In these sequences reminiscent of Schindler’s List – 96%, is where the power of the film lies and the director shows that he has shot one of his best films in a long time, that this time he has left his heart and passion on the cinematic battlefield.

The production values ​​are high concept and it really shows that budget was invested in each of the departments. The art direction stands out by faithfully recreating the settings of both eras and contributes to giving it a very careful aesthetic that immerses you in the atmosphere scene after scene. The color palette is perfectly selected, with colors alluding to the 1940s and in black and white scenes greater drama is achieved from a successful combination for the gray scale. Part of the visual appeal is also achieved thanks to the charming cinematography. The makeup, wardrobe and hair departments do an impeccable job. The music is in charge of Hans Zimmer and although on this occasion his score is more discreet than the latest blockbusters that he has musicalized, here it perfectly accompanies the images to make this something more moving.

The performances are riveting and carry the weight to make this story work as it should. Fighting for my life – 80% has a Ben Foster who gives the best performance of his career, the actor is totally committed to his character, surprises with the physical transformations he had to go through to play this role and also convinces with an interpretation full of nuances and vulnerability in the most heartbreaking moments of the film. Danny DeVito stands out among the supporting cast, he steals some of the scenes with his grace and cunning.

Finally fighting for my life – 80% proves to be a well-crafted and powerful portrait, his images can horrify and convey hope at the same time. Barry Levinson shows that he is still fit to tell any kind of story. Contrary to expectations, the film went completely unnoticed in the last film awards season, but that does not detract from the first-rate acting and direction of this feature film. Fighting for my life – 80% not quite the boxing action flick you’d expect, but coming across as a classic movie that delivers a compelling and satisfying experience.

