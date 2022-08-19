Return to Hogwarts with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

MADRID, Dec. 16 (CultureLeisure) –

On January 1, 2022 HBO Max premieres Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartsspecial to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The platform has released the production poster, which has Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as protagonists.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis, Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright also appear in the photo. The performers pose in the Great Hall at Hogwarts.

Share memorable moments to create new memories. ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ will arrive at https://t.co/8etSAQwBHj in original version on January 1. pic.twitter.com/cj9WYpAJTQ — HBO Max Spain (@HBOMaxES) December 16, 2021

The distribution of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Mark Williams, and Ian Hart, among others. Likewise, the director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Chris Columbus, will also participate.

“The retrospective special will tell a charming story of how it was done through new in-depth interviews. and cast conversations, taking fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time” reads the synopsis.

“He has It’s been an incredible journey since the debut of the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.and to witness how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe has been magical, to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

“This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World alive 20 years later“, he added.

“There is magic in the air here with this incredible cast as they all return home to the original Hogwarts sets, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare. to take his fans on a very special and personal journey through the making of these incredible films“said executive producer Casey Patterson.