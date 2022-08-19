Preparations for the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Georgia

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 08/19/2022 8:54 p.m.

Preparations for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding begin in GeorgiaGetty Images



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will marry in the place where they did not do it 20 years ago: it will be their second wedding, after the intimate party in Las Vegas



After several turbulent weeks, preparations for the wedding ceremony have already begun at the actor’s estate in Georgia.



Local media assure that numerous employees are working on the preparations for the wedding, which will take place in the town of Riceboro

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck are waiting get marry in the place where they didn’t 20 years ago. After several turbulent weeks in their relationship after their first link, preparations for the wedding ceremony have already begun in the property of actor in the state of Georgia (USA). Local media claim that numerous employees they work in the preparations of the wedding, which will take place in the town of Riceboroin Liberty County.

Since Aereal images you can see the magnitude that will have the ceremony. can be seen equipment of building in the house, which is connected to a yard with a long hallway for the singer to walk to the altar with a new dress of girlfriend. The temporary structures that are installed are not the only gift of the weekend that will house numerous stars.

Second wedding after the intimate celebration in Las Vegas

The catering equipment and events continue to pour into the home. However, still there are no signs of the partner on the Housealthough they have already been seen in the city of savannah, close to this point. The interpreter and the singer made some purchases, in what is supposed to be the preparation for their wedding. They will be accompanied by friends, family and the closest environment.

It was supposed than Ben Affleck’s house would be the place from his wedding 20 years agowhen they first got engaged. Is second wedding completes the circle in their relationship and it seems that the couple is making everything possible for having an elegant ceremony, after their intimate wedding in Las Vegas.