Prada’s new campaign features Emma Watson as the face of its new fragrance

The actress will present a new fragrance that will be launched at the end of August.

The Italian firm Prada adds Emma to its group of celebrity ambassadors. After Jake Gyllenhaal joined the brand for its Luna Rossa fragrance, Prada today announced that Emma Watson, the star of the Harry Potter, will introduce a new women’s fragrance to be released later this month. And while that news is enough to get the fashion world buzzing, Watson’s promotional photos for the news included a different kind of rumor: She showed off a new short haircut.

“Prada has always gone beyond the traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that defies convention”Watson said in a brand press release. “It is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant”.

“Emma Watson possesses an empowered elegance and a conscious and committed spirit, determined for a positive evolution: the perfect embodiment of Prada’s new women’s fragrance”added the general manager of Prada Beauty International, Yann Andrea. “Her extensive body of work, from acting to activism, is beyond inspiring, each one an indicator of her authenticity and ability to inspire emotions and speak to a young and engaged generation that demands authenticity”.

While details about the notes of the new fragrance are still under wraps, Prada shared that it would be available starting August 22.