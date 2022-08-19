Pokémon Go – Pokémon World Championship Twitch codes and times

During this weekend you can get pokemon go codes on twitch during the 2022 Pokémon World Championships broadcast. The reward is an exclusive Timed Research.

The codes will be given out during the Pokémon World Championships broadcasts, and you’ll have to be quick: each code is only valid for one hour.

Luckily, there will be plenty of opportunities to get Pokémon Go codes during the three days, from Thursday to Saturday.

Here we explain how do twitch codes work in pokemon go and we leave you Pokemon World Championship schedule.

We also have a dedicated guide to the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event in Pokémon Go

On this page you will find:

Pokémon Go Twitch Code Schedules: When can you get Twitch codes

If you connect to the Pokémon Go Twitch channel during the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, you can get the exclusive Timed Research ‘Team Up’.

Codes will appear in Twitch chat for three days from the time listed below.

Niantic has confirmed that “there will be multiple opportunities to receive a code during the broadcast”, so if you can’t attend certain times, you may have opportunities later.

If you get a code, you must redeem it before one hour is up since it was shared publicly.

In case you need help, we have a guide on how to redeem promotional codes for Pokémon Go.

Code to unlock Team Up Research (valid from 10:00 CEST to 11:00 CEST on Friday, August 19): QAVH6MXRZ3XU3

Code to unlock Pokémon Go t-shirt (valid until the end of the event): WRGUZRVKRR2M3

Start time: Thursday, August 18

Peninsular Spain and Europe: 9:30am (CEST)

Canary Islands and UK: 8:30am (BST)

US East Coast: 3:30am (EDT)

US West Coast: 12:30am (PDT)

Start time: Friday, August 19

Peninsular Spain and Europe: 9:45am (CEST)

Canary Islands and UK: 8:45am (BST)

US East Coast: 3:45am (EDT)

US West Coast: 12:45am (PDT)

Start time: Saturday, August 20

Peninsular Spain and Europe: 9:45am (CEST)

Canary Islands and UK: 8:45am (BST)

US East Coast: 3:45am (EDT)

US West Coast: 12:45am (PDT)

Pokemon World Championship 2022 Schedule

In addition to the Pokémon Go Twitch codes, it is worth going through the other channels to see the broadcasts of the Pokémon World Championships in their various categories.

These are the schedules of the 2022 Pokémon World Championship on Twitch (Central European Time):

streaming Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday pokemon go 10:30am – 6pm: Pokémon GO – Repechage 10am – 4pm: Pokémon GO Double Elimination Brackets 10am – 5pm: Main Bracket

3pm – 5pm: Finals and prize giving N/A Pokemon Video Game (VG) 10am – 9pm: VG Rounds Swiss System 10am – 7pm: VG Rounds Swiss System 10am – 4pm: VG Knockout Round 1:30 pm: Junior Finals, Senior Finals, Masters Finals Pokemon TCG 10am – 10pm: JCC Rounds Swiss System 10am – 10:15pm: JCC Rounds Swiss System 10am – 8pm: TCG Elimination Round 10 a.m.: Junior Finals, Senior Finals, Masters Finals Pokken Tournament DX 10am – 6pm: Pokkén Tournament DX Repechage 10am – 7pm: Pokkén Tournament DX Double Elimination

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Finals N/A N/A Pokemon UNITE N/A 10am – 7pm: Group stage 10am – 8:15pm: Double Elimination Brackets

6pm – 8:45pm: Finals and Awards Ceremony N/A

Remember that during the days of the championship the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event will be held in Pokémon Go and in our guide you will find all the details.