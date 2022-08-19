A couple of months after north westdaughter of kim kardashian and Kanye West, between adolescence and reveals himself in front of his mother; This was demonstrated after her mother uploaded a video to her social networks where she, along with her cousin, Penelope Disick, sing a song at full volume while traveling by car, but when North realizes that Kim is recording it, she screams at the sky and, upset, asks you to delete the video.

It was an alternative version of the theme “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars, performed as a trio; North, “P” and Kim. It is the star of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” who motivates her daughter and her niece, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, to make her second, while she sings the song of the Grammy winner with great emotion: “Sing, girls”, they solicitous.

But the cousins ​​were taken by surprise because, without noticing that Kim was recording them, while they sang a couple of verses they continued with their interpretation. Between the two, it was North who realized that her mother was documenting the musical moment, so the expression on her face gradually begins to change, until she ends up realizing her mother’s prank: “Mom! , mom please delete that! Mom!”, he exclaims.

And although the majority of followers of the reality star of “E!” made positive comments about the good relationship that Kim maintains with her eldest daughter, born on June 15, 2013, there were also those who were more observant and indicated that while Kim captured the video, with the cell phone in her hands, she was also controlling the steering wheel, for which the comment of one of the Instagram users was highlighted: “Don’t drive and take photos, friends”.

Despite the fact that Kim and North are very close, since they are seen together in many events in which the socialite participates, it became known – through a source who spoke with “Heat World” – that the little girl does not feel comfortable with the siege of the media and the public life of his mother, for which he has asked to go live with his father Kanye, or “Ye” as he also calls himself artistically, because despite the fact that he is dedicated to music, he has a much more reserved lifestyle than her mother’s. In the past, it has been Kim herself who has indicated that her eldest daughter is the same as her father, since her personalities are very similar.

