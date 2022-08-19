Pan and pot created by actress and singer Selena Gomez

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

We know that spending time in the kitchen can be a beautiful experience in which we reconnect with our roots through all the ways we cook: as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messy and playfully.

That is why we present you a super colorful and versatile collection that you should know, especially since it comes from the hand of one of the most important Latin women in the industry.

From Selena Gomez’s kitchen to yours! Meet Rosa and Azul: two wildly different, yet equally vibrant colors that happen to be the Latina artist’s favorites. And she can mix and match her way to a complete kitchen.

“My main goal when I cook is to have fun. This collection is designed for home cooks like me who just need products that are multifunctional and easy to use.” This is how the singer and actress, Selena Gomez, describes this new collaboration.

Selena Gomez is the Latina who has achieved international fame for her movies, television series, songs and many more adventures in the public eye as an artist and businesswoman, but she also has a great taste for gastronomy.

After gaining great fame as an amateur cook during her television show in which the singer takes to the kitchen to learn from expert and renowned chefs, now she is here so that you can invest in a product that she uses to create dishes spotless and delicious.

If you also love to cook, but have to wash a lot of utensils bother you, then follow Selena’s advice and prepare quickly without having to wash a lot of utensils. The solution is to invest in this intelligent and multifunctional model that is much more than a perfect pan or pot, and that is because these Our Place brand creations do the work of 8 kitchen utensils in 1!

As you read it, it is already possible to buy a single kitchen utensil for less than 200 dollars, which, in addition to serving as a pan and pot, can also be used as a saucepan, fryer, sauté pan, comal, grill, spatula and spoon rest. So join the minimalist trend in cooking, where the many pieces of traditional cookware are left behind.

Other celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, and Mark Indelicato have invested in them and bet on the security that they will cook with a zero-toxic super product, which is free of: PFOA, PTFE, PFW, lead, cadmium, and other toxic metals from which most kitchen utensils are made.

An important fact that we must highlight is the fact that they are made of cast aluminum for uniform heat distribution and have a non-stick ceramic coating, which facilitates cleaning without the need to scrub or soak excessively, in addition, both are dishwasher safe

What are you waiting for?! Add these colorful models and rest assured that you will be able to cook from the perfect egg, to roasting delicious cuts of meat, and you will even cook healthy steamed vegetables, as it includes a steamer basket among its accessories. And why talk about the multiple stews and dishes of homemade food that you can make with just one or both models.

