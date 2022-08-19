On wheels, the famous travel in luxury | Sun

Celebrities do not skimp to travel comfortably, more than comfortably, we would say.

Here just a few examples:

Jennifer Lopez

His “Baby Girl” measures 1,500 square feet and is worth nearly $2 million. On the first level there is a full kitchen and a bathroom, as well as a lounge that can be used as a cinema room, living room or office. On the second floor there is another room where there is a leather sofa with capacity for more than 10 people. During the night, this piece of furniture can be adapted to become a queen-size bed. The vehicle can be rented by the general public. The cost is between 400 and 850 dollars per night.

Dolly Parton

It is known as Suite 1986 and by Parton herself as her “Gypsy Wagon”. According to People, the “Jolene” singer wore this Prevost Le Mirage XL for 15 years and it was here that she composed albums like Backwoods Barbie (2006). It has a refrigerator, bathtub, hand-painted murals, space to store wigs and more. The bus is now available for rental for stays of at least two nights, starting at around $10,000. Some of the money is donated to the Parton Foundation, which gives away books to children around the world.

Will Smith

The Oscar winner for King Richard: A Winning Family purchased his motorhome from Anderson Mobile Estates in 2000. He has used it on the filming sites of several movies, including Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness and Men in Black 3. Nicknamed “The Heat” is a space almost 17 meters long and worth 2.5 million dollars. It has two floors, a kitchen, a makeup area, a dressing room, a movie theater, 14 televisions, a stereo system, a meeting room and a sauna, among other features.

Leonardo Dicaprio

This actor’s property is 16 meters long, although it can be easily extended when parked. According to a report by The Sun, the vehicle has seven televisions, two fireplaces, a kitchen with a refrigerator and freezer, a $25,000 shower and a room with a king-size bed. The price of this rolling mansion is around 1.5 million dollars. “Leonardo DiCaprio only expects the best and that’s what we offer,” said David Rovsek, founder of King Kong Production Vehicles, in an interview with HGTV.

Justin Bieber

When on tour, the “What Do U Mean” singer travels with a $2.5 million bus. Exclusive transportation includes work space, televisions, steam shower and infrared light sauna. The Canadian said in an interview with GQ that these latest functions allow him to stay in shape, so that he can be in a position to offer one and a half hour concerts in different cities around the world. He added that during the pandemic he made a trip with this transport between his residences in Canada and Los Angeles.