Omar Montes, the proof that he is still in love with the ‘Kardashian gypsy’, Lola Romero

The singer, surrounded by his discreet girlfriend, with whom there are hardly any images, in his massive concert in Colmenar Viejo

Omar Montes He is one of the most acclaimed and popular artists of the moment, but little is known about his private life. Trying to keep his intimacy away from the spotlights that follow his every step, that of Pan Bendito has become very hermetic and since he broke his controversial relationship with Isa Pantoja At the end of 2018, he has not spoken of love or posed publicly with any of his partners.

However, at the end of 2021 omar he was caught sharing kisses and cuddles with his new girlfriend, Lola Romero, through the streets of Madrid. The singer and the tiktokera – known as ‘the gypsy Kardashian’ for her exuberant physique and for her love of dressing like the famous sisters – had been in a relationship for several months at the time and shared a flat in the Carabanchel neighborhood, but their love story had not transcended so far by his discretion.

Since then, few images of the couple and absolute silence on the part of omar, who prefers to separate his musical career from his private life. But now we show you the evidence that the artist continues his relationship with Lola Romero, who has become his best support ‘in the shadows’ and accompanies Pan Bendito whenever he has the chance.

Like this Thursday, when the ‘Kardashian gypsy’ tucked him in behind the scenes at the concert that omar has offered in the Madrid town of Colmenar Viejo. Very serious and uncomfortable with the presence of cameras, Lola She walked several steps ahead of her boyfriend, although her beauty and her striking look – with strappy sandals on the calf and a silk minidress with a floral print – prevented her from going unnoticed.





In the eye of the hurricane due to the excessive cache that he would be asking for in his last concerts, omar He was very relaxed at the entrance, assuring: “I don’t know, if I think that in this concert they haven’t given me a hundred thousand or anything…”. Turning a deaf ear to criticism, the artist has left his skin in front of a completely devoted public and in front of his biggest fan, his girlfriend Lola.

