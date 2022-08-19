Omar Montes takes his girlfriend, the ‘Kardashian gypsy’, to a concert – SALAMANCArtv AL DÍA

Omar Montes He is one of the most acclaimed and popular artists of the moment, but little is known about his private life. Trying to keep his intimacy away from the spotlights that follow each of his steps, that of Pan Bendito has become very hermetic and since he broke his controversial relationship with Isa Pantoja at the end of 2018 he has not spoken of love or posed publicly again with any of their partners.

However, at the end of 2021 Omar was caught sharing kisses and cuddles with his new girlfriend, Lola Romero, on the streets of Madrid. The singer and tiktokera – known as ‘the gypsy Kardashian’ for her exuberant physique and for her love of dressing like the famous sisters – they had been in a relationship for several months and shared a flat in the Carabanchel neighborhood, but their love story had not transpired until now due to their discretion.

Since then, few images of the couple and absolute silence on the part of Omar, who prefers to separate his musical career from his private life. But now we show you the evidence that the artist continues his relationship with Lola Romero, who has become his best support ‘in the shadows’ and accompanies Pan Bendito whenever she has the chance.

Like this Thursday, when the ‘Kardashian gypsy’ has tucked him behind the scenes at the concert that Omar has offered in the Madrid town of Colmenar Viejo. Very serious and uncomfortable with the presence of cameras, Lola walked several steps ahead of her boy, although her beauty and her striking look – with strappy sandals on the cuff and silk minidress with floral print – prevented it from going unnoticed.

In the eye of the hurricane due to the excessive cache that he would be asking for in his last concerts, Omar was very relaxed at the entrance, assuring: “I don’t know, if I think that in this concert they haven’t given me a hundred thousand or anything*“. Ignoring criticism, the artist has left his skin in front of a completely devoted public and in front of his biggest fan, his girlfriend Lola.