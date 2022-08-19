‘Ocean’s Eleven’: Ryan Gosling would be in talks with Margot Robbie to join the prequel

Last May we discovered that Margot Robbie would be in charge of a new installment of the ‘Ocean’s’ saga. The actress would star in the film in addition to producing it, while Jay Roach would be behind the cameras, who already worked with Robbie in ‘The scandal (Bombshell)’. With a view to start shooting in a few months, the project is still at an early stage, but rumors about signings and additions to the cast are already beginning.

And the first rumor is none other than that of Ryan Gosling. The actor of the moment, who recently premiered ‘The invisible agent’, would be in talks with Robbie herself to join the new ‘Oceans Eleven’, according to PuckNews. It seems that the filming of ‘Barbie’ is bearing fruit, as both will give life to the mythical toys: Barbie and Ken. Despite the fact that there is still a year to go before the release of Greta Gerwig’s film, both Gosling and Robbie are already looking for a second project to work on together again. The script would be carried out by Carrie Solomon and the film would be a prequel to the first ‘Oceans’.

Due to the turbulent times that Warner Bros. is experiencing, this new installment of the mythical saga would aim to be a real attraction for the publicthus fitting in with the new cinematographic strategy that has been implemented under the hands of Warner Bros. Discovery and David Zaslav.

If everything goes according to plan, This will be the fifth movie since Steven Soderbergh rebooted the franchise back in 2001.. In the legendary cast were names of the stature of George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt or Julia Roberts. The last addition to the franchise was in 2018 with ‘Ocean’s 8’, with the same structure but, this time, the group of thieves is exclusively made up of women commanded by Danny Ocean’s cousin. It starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.

the dream of his life

Filming for ‘Barbie’ wrapped up last July and the entire cast celebrated by sharing behind-the-scenes photos. Gosling himself claimed that it was the role of a lifetime for him: “Finally, it’s happening. All my life has led me to this“. In addition to Robbie, Gosling will share the screen with America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae and Michael Cera. Gerwig’s film is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023coinciding with ‘Oppenheimer’ by Christopher Nolan.