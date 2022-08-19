North West’s latest appeal to mom Kim Kardashian is all too recognizable

Ads

On TikTok, North West often does this with the camera, but on August 18th it was turning the camera down. In a clip posted on Instagram, Kim Kardashian, North West and Penelope Disick can be seen performing in the car for Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor”. While North initially seemed interested in the lip sync performance, she changed the tune – literally – when Kardashian moved the camera towards her. “Mom! Mom, please cancel it! ” she pleaded with her, while her mother laughed at her from the front seat.

This isn’t the first time North has asked people to “stop,” perhaps in an attempt to protect his privacy. In July, Kardashian and her daughter attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fashion show and North’s presence made headlines for unexpected reasons. According to Page Six, she raised a sign asking photographers to “stop” photographing her and, of course, Kardashian documented her moment on Instagram. “[North] he wanted them to focus only on the show, ”the reality star wrote.

North is also not above trolling his mother. Who could forget when North called Kardashian for using a different voice on social media? Or when North noticed that her mother “never listens” to Olivia Rodrigo’s “driver’s license”, despite Kardashian’s claims to the contrary? One thing is certain: there is never a dull moment when Kardashian and North are out and about.