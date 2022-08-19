“‘Nope!’: Pop Horror” | The Provinces

New proposal from Jordan Peele, fashion filmmaker in genre film circles. From his harvest is the blockbuster ‘Let me out’ -it raised more than 100 million dollars and barely cost four-, a modest film that can be understood as a cross between ‘Guess who’s coming tonight’ and an installment of the series ‘Tales from the Crypt’, as if ‘Her Parents’ was invaded by body snatchers for entertainment.

The idea of ​​being replaced by other identical people was also in his next film, ‘Nosotros’, more forceful and visceral than its predecessor, although the outcome and an unnecessary explanation of the reason for the events ended up weighing down the conclusion of the story, absorbing and very aesthetic care. With ‘Nope!’ makes clear his passion for the cinema of the master Steven Spielberg, whose brilliant ‘Jaws’ intends to pay homage by changing the sea and the beach for the open sky, referring in turn to the fascinating ‘Encounters of the Third Kind’. The atmosphere of the film is the highlight of a work that maintains the authorial characteristics of Peele, whose film references and sense of humor delight the fantaterrífico fan.

Let’s remember that the restless director and screenwriter premiered online, on YouTube Premium, the series ‘Weird City’, a science-fiction comedy that was seen in ‘Black Mirror’ using a certain humorous tone, and sponsored the revisitation of the mythical series ‘The Twilight Zone’, appearing in each chapter emulating Hitchcock as master of ceremonies, in addition to signing the executive production. In ‘Lovecraft Territory’, based on the homonymous book by Matt Ruff, he also left his mark, and in the new ‘Candyman’. His influence, mixing fear with social criticism, can also be seen in other contemporary titles like ‘Them’ or ‘Antebellum’.

‘Nope!’, where there is no lack of visual ideas, some of them symbolic, presents a town lost on the US map where some unusual events occur that allow its director to fuse different genres with hubbub. Comedy, horror and science fiction go hand in hand in a show full of twists that seeks to immerse the viewer. It also flirts with the western. An unsettling mystery is the backbone of the action, an enveloping nightmare starring Daniel Kaluuya (‘Let Me Out’), Keke Palmer (‘Wall Street Swindlers’), Steven Yeun (‘My Family’s Story’) and Keith David (‘Manhattan Without Exit’). ‘). The arid Santa Clarita Valley, in Southern California, is the scene where the entanglement takes place, on a typically American ranch. “The DNA of the film is about the human being’s addiction to entertainment,” says the director, who initially titled the project ‘Little Green Men’. “And when money gets in the way, there’s a massive exploitation of what should be just pure and natural.”

“It occurred to me that I could do the great American UFO movie, a flying saucer horror movie,” Peele continues. “But it wouldn’t just be a flying saucer horror movie, it would be the quintessential flying saucer movie. It is not an easy genre because you work with a set that is very complicated to cover, the sky. I must say that ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ is one of my great influences, both for its scope and for its vision, but above all for Spielberg’s ability to make us feel that we are in the presence of another world. Such an immersive experience was what he desperately wanted. However, the genre usually gives wonderful qualities to an alien civilization much more advanced than ours. Now, what if the truth were much simpler and darker than we have imagined until now?