Nicki Minaj in a pose shows her best | “Sit on me …”

The rap singer loves to amaze and shock her followers. She knows what her strengths are and she uses them to keep her fans close.

Those who like the model of a cold, thin and distant woman cannot love her. She is not for half measures, you love her or hate her. But she does not remain indifferent to you.

Its origins

Nicki was born in Port of Spain to two gospel singers from Trinidad. She remained there until she was five, when she moved with her family to New York. There, in the United States, her parents think they have a better life. Her early years were marked by enormous difficulties. Her father is an alcoholic and a drug addict, and, to get rid of his wife, he sets the house on fire. For Nicki, school is a real ordeal. She is bullied for her looks and the way she talks about her. These are difficult years for her that she will also think about suicide.

Saving was the music

Fortunately, there is music that fascinates her. She gets in touch with the rap scene and begins as a backing vocalist. From there she soon becomes a star. She owes a lot to Mariah Carey who hears her singing and wants her for a duet on the single Up Out My Face. His first album was released shortly thereafter Pink Friday which gets the platinum record. A star was born.

Proud of what it is

Nicki doesn’t deny her body, on the contrary, she amplifies it. His (low) height and generous forms of him are not a problem. She proudly displays haute couture outfits and dresses that make her look like Barbie. Nicki loves to show herself to her admirers even with little or nothing on, arousing paroxysmal enthusiasm. Of course, maybe some part of her body needed some “help”, but always to increase and never to lose weight.

A wise use of social media

It certainly cannot be said that Nicki does not know how to use social media. Far from it, they are an integral part of her success. Through the shots that she publishes with almost maniacal precision, she keeps her admirers informed about her activities and at the same time keeps their interest alive.

In one of her latest posts it is possible to admire her in a pose that lends itself to many interpretations, certainly not all pure and chaste. The photo of her highlights all the curves of her body, arousing the enthusiasm of her admirers who fantasize about her… How can they be wrong?