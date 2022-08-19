Neymar is the new Mondeléz brand ambassador

Neymar Jrone of the brightest talents in world football and star of the attack of Brazil And PSG has just formalized its own, yet another, commercial agreement, becoming the global ambassador of Mondelez.

The international snack brand thus announced the carioca player, adding him to the already partners Harry Kane, Steph Houghton And Virgil van Dijk.

All athletes will be involved in the promotion Win a Worldievalid throughout the UK and Ireland and engaging select branded products.

Kathryn TeschMondelēz International Partnership Sales Manager, said: “Win a Worldie is Cadbury FC’s most iconic promotion. We are extremely excited to partner with Neymar, along with other world-class talent, to offer fans the chance to meet their football heroes and win other great prizes.”

