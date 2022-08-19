new look and short hair

The British actress and activist, Emma Watson, 32, known for playing the character of Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter”, is the new face of Prada Beauty. In the photos she is sporting a short haircut and earrings with the symbol of the fashion house.

Emma Watson is the new face of Prada Beauty, it is not the first time that the former Hermione lends his face as a brand ambassador. Emma Watson, in fact, had already been the face of Burberry for the Fall / Winter 2009 and Spring / Summer 2010 campaign. In 2011 he started a collaboration with Lancôme, appearing in several campaigns of the cosmetic house. And now for the first time the actress will be the new face of Prada’s next women’s fragrance.

It was the same brand that shared the news on Instagram, writing:

“Emma Watson is Prada Beauty. Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect incarnation of the Prada woman. She is the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multidimensionality around the world ”.

The General Manager of Prada Beauty International Yann Andrea added: “Emma Watson possesses a powerful elegance and an attentive and committed spirit, determined for a positive evolution, the perfect embodiment of the new women’s fragrance from Prada. Her work, from acting to activism, is beyond inspiration. From everything emerges her authenticity and ability to inspire emotions and speak to a young and committed generation that requires authenticity “.

Emma Watson Prada Beauty: the new look for the campaign

The Prada campaign that sees as the protagonist Emma Watson also marks his directorial debut for the brand.

“Prada has always moved beyond traditional models and the archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that defies convention,” Watson said in a press release.

“It is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant,” wrote the UN Goodwill Ambassador.

For the occasion, Emma has also changed her look, in the photos for the Prada campaign, she appears in fact, with short hair. Undoubtedly, the actress’s new cut took center stage and caught everyone’s attention with their simple texture and perfectly messy finish. Fans loved her new cut, commenting, “It’s such a new look!” and calling it “splendid”.

To complete the look, her bold makeup, with sharp dagger-like lines adorning the corners of her eyes and a vibrant orange outfit with silver Prada earrings, shaped like the brand’s signature triangular logo.

This isn’t the first time Watson has sported such a short haircut. She had already decided to do a pixie cut right after the end of the “Harry Potter” franchise in 2010, as she finally got to change her look.

Emma Watson, actress and activist

After making her debut at the age of 11 as an actress in the Harry Potter saga, Watson has continued her career by winning numerous awards. These include the Best Actress Award at the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards and a People’s Choice Award for Best Actress for her performance in “We Are Infinite”.

In 2014 she received a BAFTA as the best British artist of the year, while in 2015 Time magazine included her in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world. UN Women, the United Nations organization that deals with the role of women in the world, has named her Goodwill Ambassador.

She has campaigned for the education of girls around the world, against child brides and against harassment in the workplace. Due to her commitment to the environment, the actress was also appointed head of the Kering Group’s Sustainability Commission two years ago.