MTV introduces the award category for “Best Performance in the Metaverse”

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have added a new category to their list of contests. This year, artists will be able to compete in the “Best Metaverse Performance” category for a coveted award.

Initially, The awards show began in 1984 as a cherished recognition of music video prowess. Big musical artists, such as Madonna, Nirvana and Kanye West, are among the previous recipients of the VMAs.

Typical award categories are: “Video of the Year”, “Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year”, although this year there is a web3 twist. The VMAs have taken performances into the metaverse into account and created a new award category.

In its inaugural year, six artists are up for nomination. This includes the Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande (Fortnite), Blackpink’s The Virtual (PUBG Mobile), BTS (YouTube), Charli XCX (Roblox), Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave), and Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox).

In addition to a new award category, On August 12, the gala announced its first experience in the metaverse. Paramount Game Studios launched The VMA Experience in the Roblox metaverse last week, which will be available until September 3 of this year.

Roblox has two performances for the nomination and is a very active virtual world in terms of pop culture events, such as concerts and festivals.. Last year she partnered with Insomniac, a leading producer of electronic dance music festivals, to create virtual festivals in her metaverse.

This year’s metaverse category comes after five straight years of declining views for the VMAs. As the metaverse continues to expand and attract a younger audience, MTV’s decision to include virtual performances may help keep it up to date.

The music industry is plagued by integrations in the Web3, since it has been on a path of digital consumption for years after the introduction of music streaming services. Artists are releasing singles like NFTs that can now be recognized on international charts, while others are using blockchain to improve music licensing.

