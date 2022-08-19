Movie Suggestions at Miami Movie Theaters

Coral Gables Art Cinema premieres ‘A Love Song’ (2022).

Coral Gables Art Cinema opens Friday A Love Song (2022) from director Max Walker-Silverman with performances by Dale Dickey and Wes Studi. Faye’s life is summed up as a solo traveler who in her spare time enjoys fishing and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground. However, behind that routine without many surprises, she happily awaits the arrival of Lito, a man who was important in her past. A film that reminds us that love can nurture and disconcert at any time in life.

The Coral Gables Art Cinema presents the sequel ‘Rocky IV: Rocky vs Drago Ultimate Director’s Cut’ (2021) directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone. IMDB

Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago Ultimate Director’s Cut (2021) directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone. This fourth sequel to the iconic figure of Rocky Balboa must face a new challenger: Ivan Drago, a six-foot, 261-pound boxer from the Soviet Union. Rocky’s training regimen takes him to Siberia where he prepares for a world-televised fight from the heart of Moscow. Thus, Rocky fights to defend the honor of his country in the midst of the Cold War.

At Coral Gables Art Cinema Andrew Bergman’s romantic comedy ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ (1992) starring James Caan, Nicolas Cage and Jessica Parker. IMDB

Also at Coral Gables Art Cinema the romantic comedy Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) by Andrew Bergman with the performances of James Caan, Nicolas Cage and Jessica Parker. Young Jack promised his mother on her deathbed that he would never marry. However, there is a problem: he is madly in love with his girlfriend Betsy and wants to get married. So the two elope to the city of Las Vegas where anything can happen. One night when Jack decides to stop at a casino for a hand of poker he loses a large sum of money to a mobster. Thus, this man asks him to spend the night with Betsy to forgive her debt. What will happen?

Coral Gables Art Cinema presents the documentary ‘The Asylum’ (2022) by filmmaker Jaime Gutiérrez. IMDB

The documentary The Asylum (2022) by the director Jaime Gutiérrez. Miami Senior High, the oldest high school in Miami-Dade County, became a household name during the 1980s when a boy from Cuba named Marcos Rodríguez, nicknamed “Shakey,” became the head coach. of his dream team: Miami High Stingarees. Shakey entered the scene creating a home for the players and a spectacle for the fans. However, over the years and thanks to an investigation by a local newspaper, it was discovered that there were certain irregularities in the hiring of the players. To his surprise, the severity of the punishment affected everyone who had been in the Miami High basketball program in the last decade and affected the immediate future of some of today’s biggest basketball stars. For more information on movie times and days: www.gablescinema.com

O Cinema Miami Beach premieres on Monday ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ (2022) by Halina Reijn with Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. IMDB

O Cinema Miami Beach opens Monday Bodysuits Bodysuits (2022) by Halina Reijn with Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. With a hurricane approaching, a group of wealthy 20-somethings hole up in a family mansion stocked with food, flashlights, and drugs, ready to party through the storm. As night falls, old tensions and intoxication levels rise, and they decide to have fun with their favorite game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” When the power goes out, the game becomes a death trap. For more information on the times and days of the film: www.o-cinema.org

Follow Hernán Vera Álvarez @HVeraAlvarez