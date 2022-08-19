Meghan Markle helped Sandra Echeverría in her toughest moments in Hollywood

Sandra Echeverria He told how his relationship with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, when both were auditioning in Hollywood and it was a difficult time for Latin people. The actresses managed to have a great friendship that they rehearsed together on many occasions, the Mexican never imagined that Markle would become the most influential woman in the world.

“I had some managers (in the United States) who sent me to an ABC audition where about five thousand people auditioned and between them we were 18, and my friend stays between 18 Meghan Markle, the ‘duchess’, and we became very close friends, she became a great friend to me because she was super protective, she saw that I was not American and she suddenly helped me with the accent, she knew that I was not from there, she gave me tips, she sent me to her doctor , was really like a great support, like a great guide, “recalled Sandra Echeverría in the Aurora Valle program.

The wife of rocker Leonardo de Lozanne He said that in Hollywood it is very difficult to get an audition and then stay, but Meghan Markle, after many efforts, managed to enter the series ‘Suits’ (2011) and Echeverría did not, but even so they remained very close and supported each other.

“She is from an African-American mother and it was difficult to put her in any category, she did not pass as African-American but neither did she pass as Latina, because she looks Latin, but at the same time she didn’t speak perfect Spanish -she speaks a little Spanish because she studied in Argentina, but she had a weird little accent-, so it was difficult like putting her in one place and it took like nine, ten years to get the ‘Suits’ project. We both suffered a lot because it was auditions after auditions after auditions; she helped me, I helped her and I didn’t stay and she didn’t stay either. Hollywood is like that, it’s very hard, they say that more than five million actors move a year to audition, so just to get an audition, a team, an agency, a ‘management’, it’s well, well, complicated “, Echeverria narrated.

For a long time, Sandra Echeverria lived inequality, lack of inclusion and, together with Meghan, lack of opportunities, which in 2010 were very few, especially due to stereotypes

“They stereotype you a lot, everything is stereotyped there, I was the Latina, but they couldn’t place me as the Latina who is crossing the border, or the immigrant, who couldn’t locate me, they told me ‘it’s that you have to see yourself as more fachosa, poorer’ and I told them ‘it’s that not all… hey, there are all kinds of Latinos, why do we have to just be like that, you want me to mess up my hair, well, I’ll mess up my hair’. Hayek and Sofía Vergara’, ‘there are two, out of millions and millions and millions! of actresses who accepted. In addition, I also fought not to look like them, “explained Sandra.

After so much struggle to achieve a project in Hollywood, the actress was called to be part of the film ‘Savages’ by Oliver Stonewhere I work with Salma Hayek who treated her very well.

“Salma was a queen, I love her, you don’t know how she treated me, she took care of me, she invited me to her camper, we talked about everything,” he concluded.

Watch the trailer for Oliver Stone’s “Savages”