Megan Fox shows off ‘abs of steel’ in sports bra and biker shorts

With a striking and glamorous style, Megan fox was seen exuding beauty while walking through Brentwood, Los Angeles in the company of her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress was photographed by the paparazzi dressed in a sky blue tracksuit with white casual sneakers.

She wore a ribbed top with a prominent oval neckline, small biker shorts high-waisted, as well as a loose-fitting, unbuttoned dress shirt that fell below her shoulders.

channeled the 90s fashion and early 2000s with a multicolored plush hat, a pastel pink bag made of the same material, and some roses.

She added multiple chain necklaces with crucifix charms, eye-catching gold rings, including the engagement ring given to him by Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Photo: The Grosby Group

She was coquettish with her chocolate-colored hair parted in the middle and straight locks; while her face was defined by pink lipstick, slightly shaded eyelids, a thin cat eyes black and blush peach color.

Both celebrities wore matching outfits, while Megan set the trend with the look Nineties, Machine wore blue pants with crinkled details, white sneakers and a long-sleeved shirt from the Little loving bearsmatching sunglasses and multiple chains around the neck.

Megan and the rapper’s public appearance comes amid rumors that they had ended their relationship.

Since June the suspicions of their separation increased when fans noticed that the star of transformers he had stopped posting photos with the singer.

The rumors intensified when Megan did not attend the Machine presentation in cleveland.

However, during the same concert he addressed her as “wife” and talked to the audience about her support before going on stage, even when she is not around or when she is busy working.

“I talked to my wife before I went on stage tonight. She told me, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Do not think about anything, you do not have to prove anything to anyone. They all came to see you, so give them the best fucking performance of their life.

A font shot down rumors of their breakup through an interview with TMZ.

The insider He assured that the couple maintains a solid relationship and that they always support each other and try to be together despite their multiple individual work commitments and raising their own children.

