Matthew McConaughey’s 5 Favorite Movies

Matthew McConaughey He has managed to establish himself as a prominent Hollywood actor. Although his career contains a large number of romantic comedies, it was in 2013 that he would climb a step in the cinema for his performance in Dallas Buyers Clubperformance that would give him the Oscar.

Thus, between action films, comedies, dramas and biopics, the actor has shown his true versatility, which was also revealed in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes (via Far Out) in which named his five favorite movies.

As in his filmography, McConaughey has shown great diversity in his tastes and thus listed classic Hollywood films, new alternative cinema bets and genre films. Next, we review his selection.

adaptation

2002 – Spike Jonze

This cult and alternative film became one of the most striking of the 2000s, with Nicolas Cage in a prominent role, accompanied by meryl streep. About the feature film, the actor expressed: “A life lesson. Also, the most effective car crash I’ve ever seen on film – jarring and deadly, makes me feel like I’m the one crashing every time I see it“.

Angel Heart

1987 – Alan Parker

“The thriller, superstitions, New Orleans, Mickey Rourke, a barefoot Lisa Bonet in soft white cotton dresses on sandy roads“were the aspects that McConaughey listed to explain why the film starring Rourke and Robert DeNiro is among his favourites. It is a policeman with features of terror that managed to draw attention at the time for an imposing cast and a formidable story.

hud

1963 – Martin Ritt

Including a western in his selection, the actor highlights the points of this film that make it one of his favorites: “Family, generations, hero worship, a classic American landscape and an anti-hero…Paul Newman. A great example of how brilliant drama can happen even if the main character never changes“.

The Indian Runner

1991 – Sean Penn

Undoubtedly, dramatic films are McConaughey’s favourites, and thus he included the film directed by Sean Penn, which is presented with features of noir and also with interesting family entanglements. “Siblings, family, blood, loyalty, and the fine line between civilization and human nature“, were the characteristics that the actor highlighted as the most striking of the feature film.

The master

2012 – Paul Thomas Anderson

Finally, the actor selected one of the last films in which we could see Philip Seymour Hoffman. This ostentatious film tells a story of political and dramatic complexity, where a religious leader is the protagonist. “A carefully assembled documentary. Identity of place and people. I can smell it and taste it“, expressed the actor about one of the most ambitious works of Paul Thomas Anderson.