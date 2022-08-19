Marvel | “She-Hulk”: Natalie Portman could return to the UCM after this detail of the series | Jane Foster | Premiere | Chapter 1 | SPORT-PLAY

When Jane Foster first appeared as Mighty Thor in the trailers for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, many fans began to review the comics of Marvel to find out what would happen to the character. The surprise was widespread when they noticed that in one of Thor’s last volumes it is seen that he has cancer and uses the hammer Mjolnir to prevent his death.

This story was adapted to the big screen and right at the end of the film we see that she dies in Thor’s arms. In the second post-credits scene, we see the actress arrive in Valhalla and meet Heimdall, one of Thor’s closest friends.

Will Natalie Portman return to the MCU?

After this sad moment, some fans refuse to believe that this was Natalie Portman’s last chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She could come back in some form or offer her power to another fighter.

In the most recent premiere of “she hulk” of Disney Plus, we see that in the opening scenes (when the Marvel logo appears), Mighty Thor was included. Is it just a reference or perhaps the door is left open for him to come back to life?

After the time travel of the Avengers in “Avengers: Endgame” anything is possible in the MCU.

Will Natalie Portman return to the MCU? (Photo: She-Hulk/Disney Plus)

Trailer for “She-Hulk”

