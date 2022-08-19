Madonna’s love for nightlife in 5 key moments

Released today, in full format, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, the disc that collects the 50 songs by Madonna that reached the top of the American Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. From Holiday to Into the Groovefrom Vogue to Hung Upfrom Music to Bitch I’m MadonnaMadonna’s artistic history has always been steeped in club music.

In fact, we must remember that Madonna was born as a club girl of the New York scene of the 80s. It is precisely among historical places such as the Paradise Garage, the Sound Factory and the Fun House that Miss Ciccone takes her first artistic steps, becoming in a very short time an icon of club scene of the metropolis. In fact, the coolest characters gravitate around her, from Keith Haring to Basquiat, from Andy Warhol to Grace Jones, from Boy George to rival Cindy Lauper, as well as the best DJs of the time such as Jellybean Benitez, Junior Vasquez, Larry Levan.

To celebrate her first forty years of career, and the release of this remix album, we have therefore collected five key moments of the relationship between the Material Girl and the nightlife, in a period of time that goes from 1982 to 2009.

‘Everybody’ video shot at the Paradise Garage (1982)

Madonna was born as a club girl from New York and, not surprisingly, her first single, Everybody, released in 1982 by Sire Records, was produced by Mark Kamins, DJ of Danceteria, after Madonna had gone to him to play a demo that the DJ had tried on the track noticing an excellent response from the public. Wanting to position himself as a club artist, the video by Everybodywith its disco-pop sound, it was shot inside the Paradise Garage, one of the most influential nightclubs in the history of disco music, home to the legendary DJ Larry Levan.

The relationship with the DJ Jellybean Benitez (1983)

In 1983, a 25-year-old Madonna met John Jellybean Benitez, a Puerto Rican-born DJ, resident of Fun House, one of New York’s hottest clubs. Madonna has recently released her first single, Everybody, which Jellybean plays regularly in the club. A natural creative relationship is born between the two as well as a deep love story that will lead Jellybean to produce for Madonna, Holidaythe singer’s first hit single, as well as a series of remixes of the debut album Madonnafrom 1983.

The Discovery of Voguing (1990)

Madonna was introduced to the vogueing by Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza and Luis Xtravaganza of the House of Xtravaganza, a house of the New York ballroom scene, during the nights spent in the famous Sound Factory, where a clubbing celebrity, the DJ Junior Vasquez, was resident. He is inside the club, as Moby also recounts in his autobiography Porcelain. Story of my lifewhich Madonna will find inspiration for Vogue, the song that made that particular style of dance famous around the world. Madonna will also come to bring along a number of dancers from vogueing for the Blond Ambition Tour from 1990, whose backstage is told in the documentary In bed with Madonna of 1991. However, things did not end very well with his dancers who, in 2015, will find themselves in the documentary Strike a Pose to accuse the artist of having exploited them for purely commercial purposes.

The quarrel with the DJ Junior Vasquez (1996)

DJ and producer Junior Vasquez and Madonna were great friends for the mid-nineties. The queen of pop, in fact, was a regular at the Sound Factory, the place where Vasquez was resident, so much so that the DJ, at that time, remixed him Bedtime Story, the title track of the singer’s sixth studio album, a particular collaboration with Bjork. In 1996, however, everything ends when Junior Vasquez – without the consent of the singer – publishes If Madonna Calls, a house track containing a vocal sample of a message that Madonna had left him on the answering machine. History has it that the song came out as a spite of Vasquez towards Madonna, she was guilty of having given the hole to a performance of the DJ in which she should have participated. The track, in fact, in addition to the use of an unapproved sample of the singer, repeats the phrase “if Madonna calls, tell him I’m not there”. In 2018, a PageSixJunior Vasquez will declare: «I have lost a friend». If Madonna Calls reached the second place on the charts of dance singles in the States.

Flirting with the 2000s Dance Rock Scene (2009)

Over the decades Madonna’s attention to the club scene doesn’t wane. For it Sticky & Sweet Tour in 2009, the tour in promotion of Hard Candythe singer’s eleventh studio album released in 2008 and produced by Neptunes, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake, Madonna puts her hand to her hit single, Into the Groovereleased in 1985 as the main theme of the film Desperately looking for Susaninserting the sample of one of the most famous dance rock anthems of the 2000s, Toop Toop by the French duo Cassius, a must of the DJ sets of the period, forerunners of that contamination between indie rock, French touch and electro clash capable of filling the alternative clubs of those years. During the performance of the song, moreover, the visuals show some animations of works by Keith Haring, a great friend of the singer for all the 80s before his untimely death.