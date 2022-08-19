Madonna at 64: blonde ambition

Madonna steps out from behind a curtain and spins around a room with her face blurred in an Instagram video from this week, as she tells of her birthday with That’s love Dean Martin in the background. Next scene: toasts and tongue kisses with the friends in a limousine. Days before, he covered Jimmy Fallon’s Music on the late, to finish off this Friday with the release of Finally enough love: 50 number ones, an album that summarizes the extraordinary milestone of registering fifty top positions in Billboard’s Dance club songs ranking.

Madonna via Instagram

At 64, Madonna no longer needs to dictate the rules. She did it for decades paving the way for the powerful female pop of this millennium. She is now a kind of queen mother who proudly watches a few generations of female stars, inspired by her example of carving out creative destiny in search of transcendence.

The artist leads her biopic associated with Universal Studios because she does not want “misogynistic men” involved in the film, even though it is hard to imagine a man trying to impose himself on the greatest female musical figure of all time, whose equivalents are Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson , Prince and David Bowie, in a perfect combination of pop of the highest quality pending from the advanced ones, and an iconographic use of the image. Madonna added an element to the cookbook: the permanent provocation studied down to the smallest detail.

She was 26 years old and had a long reel as a dancer and backing vocalist when Like a Virgin made her a ubiquitous global star on radio and music video, a status paved by previous hits like Lucky Star and Borderline. The first tour, the legendary The Virgin Tour in 1985 with some outrageous Beastie Boys, immediately set high-quality parameters synonymous with its name: spectacular settings and choreography, along with the ambition to turn each song into a different visual and musical experience. , a school subscribed until today, among different students, by K-pop. The public instantly idolized her. That first look was imitated by millions of young girls around the world.

For years, Madonna delivered the same Bowie-esque chameleon turns with stunning speed, from the nods to Marilyn Monroe in Material Girl, to the cropped-haired anti-abortion heroine in Papa Don’t Preach, to the brunette martyr in Like a Prayer who infuriated to the Catholic Church, the fashion goddess in Vogue, the black and white eroticism of Justify my love, when he repeatedly challenged the establishment with a video that was banned due to its erotic content and the presence of sexual minorities, whom he brought to the surface by exposing the voguing of New York gay clubs. When she published the book gender (1992) scandalized the world by expressing his taste for eroticism and carnality, without the usual masculine filter shaped by Playboy culture. It was a strange and seductive combination that such a big star would suffer from clumsy gag attempts every once in a while, which only increased her interest in her.

The spectacular nature of the character is also accentuated by his artistic defeats and misjudgments, humanizing his magnificence. The remarkable effort to become a category actress from the beginning of her stardom with Desperately searching for Susan (1985), has only accumulated a list of films for bad criticism and oblivion.

His proud Catholicism – an aesthetic tool from the flirtations in Like a prayer with a holy afro, until the crucifixion of the Confessions tour (2006) -, motivated his ridicule of Sinead O’Connor after the episode of the Irish singer tearing a photo of Pope John Paul II in Saturday night Live, in 1992. Madonna tore up another image on the same show and publicly mocked O’Connor’s appearance for the famous crew cut. The sorority to the must, while time proved the interpreter of Nothing compares 2U.

It was eight years between Like a virgin (1984) and Erotica (1992) that Madonna ruled the world of pop alongside Michael Jackson and Prince without counterweight, a triumvirate of extraordinary talents and obsessive details to capture the public.

It was reborn with Ray of light (1998) showing that it was not asleep, but rather observing where the future of pop was going hand in hand with the machines and the producers, the same alliance that today seals the destinies of urban and pop.

Already in this millennium, she showed that “by the mere fact of being Madonna”, according to David Byrne in the book how music worksadvanced him 17.5 million of a 120 million agreement, for the 360º contract signed with Live Nation in 2007.

It is difficult for him to return to the forefront of the public’s preferences because his strict territory – pop – depends like a junkie on the vital youthful element. But it is clear. Without her there is no Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and many more. The path to ultimate stardom depends on getting ahead of the game with a full approach to the senses. Madonna is proof.