Lollapalooza Chile 2023: Paramore could join Billie Eilish in this new edition

The producer gave the green light for a new edition of the Lollapalooza Chile 2023which will be held for the eleventh time in the Parque Bicentennial of Cerrillos this coming March 17, 18 and 19.

The mythical festival will return to our country once again to celebrate the best of live music, a place where more than 100 artists will meet and perform on the seven stages that will host the three days of the festival.

Although not yetor the official lineup list has been publishedthe rumors have not stopped growing on social networks and there are already a couple of names that have been constantly repeated.

First, billie eilish would be one of those that could be confirmed soon, since it was announced as pop headliner for him Lola Brazil.

The Brazilian journalist, Leo Dias, announced that the artist’s participation would be in the framework to promote your drive Happier Than Ever (2021), so that could enhance its participation in Chile.

On the other hand, there is another name that sounds very strong among the public. It would be about paramorethe band that will also participate in the brazilian edition according to Brazilian journalist José Norberto Flesch, who also assured that the presence of the group would be practically sealed for the other South American editions of the festival.

Also, Music Trends Colombia made a list of other artists who could potentially attend this new edition of Lollapalooza Chile 2023.

PRE-CONFIRMED (Rumour):

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

blink 182

Two Door Cinema Club

Olivia Rodrigo

silk sonic

The 1975

Glass Animals

Other rumors for the Lollapalooza Chile 2023 lineup:

Katy Perry

tame Impala

The Chemical Brothers

Post Malone

Twenty One Pilots

Swedish House Mafia

haley

The Cure

Tyler, The Creator

MUSE

arcade Fire

Tove Lo

kali uchis

Calvin Harris

Wallows

Years & Years

Wolf Alice