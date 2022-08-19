LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will be the hosts of the VMAs 2022. The two rap icons and the rap superstar nominated for 10 times at the “VMAs” will be the hosts of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022. In the past, other artists such as : Doja Cat (2021), actress Keke Palmer (2020), comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (2019) and global artist Katy Perry (2017), among many others.

The Presenters of the 2022 VMAs

Hip-hop is back on top: Video Vanguard Award winners LL COOL J and Nicki Minaj, along with rap superstar Jack Harlow, will host and introduce the night’s highlights, when the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28. They have the task of announcing the stellar list of artists, presenters and winners of the show, adopting a more innovative and unique approach than the traditional role of “conductor” seen in previous years.

LL COOL J

Three times nominated for VMAs, won “Best Rap Video” in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out”, LL COOL J received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. The rapper, songwriter and actor has performed for the first time at the “VMAs” in 1991 and again in 1996. His last appearance as a presenter dates back to 2000.

Presenters of the 2022 VMAs: Nicki Minaj

The winner of 17 nominations and 5 VMAs will perform for the first time since 2018. She took home her first Moon Person for “Best Hip Hop Video” in 2011 and is nominated in the same category this year.

MTV VMAs: Kane Brown announced as Toyota headliner

Jack Harlow

The rapper star is tied with the highest number of nominations this year (7), including two of the night’s most important awards: “Artist of the Year” and “Video of the Year”, bringing the nominations to 10. VMAs of his career from 2020. He will also make his debut as a soloist at the “VMAs”.

The “VMAs” 2022

They will air live from the Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 in more than 170 countries around the world. In Italy the show will be broadcast live on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704) and will be anticipated from the pre-show.