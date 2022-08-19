Leonardo DiCaprio criticized for his plane trips
In 2016, the actor traveled 8,000 miles on his private jet. Trips from Europe to New York and vice versa were the predominant ones. It was Jair Bolsonaro himself who criticized him after being beaten by the actor, who claimed for the deforestation of the Amazon, this was told by Urgente24. He is constantly seen traveling and on his yachts too, something that many right-wing leaders do not like, who take the opportunity to target the emblematic Hollywood actor.
Thus, DiCaprio became a trend in the networks and his “contaminating” images were spread on the different walls of the World Wide Web.
