Leonardo DiCaprio criticized for his plane trips

There isn't a single climate activist who isn't a complete hypocrite about all of this. Everything they do is total hypocrisy. I would say they have no self-awareness, but they just don't care. All of this is really intended to control us, not for them to control themselves.

In 2016, the actor traveled 8,000 miles on his private jet. Trips from Europe to New York and vice versa were the predominant ones. It was Jair Bolsonaro himself who criticized him after being beaten by the actor, who claimed for the deforestation of the Amazon, this was told by Urgente24. He is constantly seen traveling and on his yachts too, something that many right-wing leaders do not like, who take the opportunity to target the emblematic Hollywood actor.

Thus, DiCaprio became a trend in the networks and his “contaminating” images were spread on the different walls of the World Wide Web.

