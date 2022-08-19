Kylie Jenner uses these patches when she has a pimple

At first glance, the skin of the Kardashian always looks impeccable which does not mean that it also have pimples, open pores and redness. In fact, Kim Kardashian has been shown in nature on more than one occasion, showing the real texture of her skin and even the psoriasis that she suffers from. She now she has been kylie jenner who has decided to show her skin without makeup online and we have been able to verify that she also has pimples on her face. The best of all is that has the solution to make them disappear instantly.

The businesswoman has shared a video with her followers in which she shows your skincare routine and we have been amazed with the product you have used. Explaining at all times what she was doing, Kylie has shown that she had a grain (wow) and has shown that she applies on top of it a patch that blends into the skin and makes it instantly invisible. After watching this video we wanted to know more to get this incredible product.

In addition to her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, she also has a line of skin care cosmetics: Kylie Skin. Well, the patches are part of this brand and can be purchased at Douglas. Best of all, in addition to making the pimple invisible, this heart-shaped product also helps remove impurities to achieve a more purified skin. We want it now!