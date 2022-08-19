Kylie Jenner steps out of ripped denim dress as she poses in vintage $ 2.5,000 Gucci boots next to her $ 135,000 Mercedes

KYLIE Jenner showed off her curves in a designer denim dress and expensive vintage Gucci boots while attending a family event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been criticized for flaunting her wealth, often flying in private and flaunting her lavish outfits and accessories.

Kylie, 25, posed in a Y Project dress and vintage Gucci x Tom Ford boots in front of her Mercedes G Wagon.

The reality star’s boots, released in 1999, retail for up to $ 4.5,000, while his car costs a whopping $ 135,000.

To complete the look, she wore a pair of Loewe sunglasses, which retails for $ 430.

She posed, displaying her expensive taste, on her way to an event honoring 818 Tequila, the brand of her sister Kendall Jenner.

The mom of two was joined by the rest of her famous family at the party.

Fans took notice of Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s looks at the event, emphasizing how skinny both women were.

The Good American co-founder was seen sporting a see-through gown that hugged her slim figure, while Kim showed off her increasingly slimmer waist in a black jumpsuit.

Fans worried about the sibling duo as they documented their intense workouts and flaunted their figures continuously.

Kylie has faced backlash for being flashy with her wealth lately.

PRECIOUS PIECES

She recently went out wearing a short fitted skirt and cropped top, showing off her postpartum body.

However, it wasn’t just her figure that buzzed fans.

Fans got hooked on the price tag attached to Kylie’s look.

Comme des Garcons pieces retails for $ 7,436.

As if it wasn’t expensive enough, she paired the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossie sandals that sell for $ 745.

She also carried a $ 850 Amina Muaddi bag.

In another show of her enormous wealth, Kylie gave fans an inside look at a lavish shopping trip for her daughter Stormi.

SPOILED STORMS

Earlier this month, Kylie and her daughter had a private shopping experience at Harrods.

The reality star filmed shelves of designer clothes, bags and shoes, revealing that they were strategically placed for her.

“Look what Harrods did to get Stormi to go shopping,” he says in the clip, examining goods worth thousands of dollars.

On the shelves were Nike shoes, Burberry flip flops and Dior bags.

In the video were several Christan Dior bags of varying sizes.

There were Dior Book Totes – large, medium and small – that retail for between $ 3,800 and $ 2,700.

Harrods also had the Mini Dior Boot Tote phone bags on display, which retails for around $ 2,450.

Burberry Vintage Check children’s slides set up by the store for Stormi cost $ 190.

There were also Off-White sneakers for kids, which retails for $ 260 or less, depending on the design.

Several other designer bags that could not be immediately identified, as well as other clothing, shoes, and toys, had been crafted for Stormi to choose from.

It’s unclear what she came up with, but the extravagance of it all hasn’t been lost on Kylie, who has often been called in for flying in private.

“Isn’t this the craziest? You’re a spoiled, spoiled girl, ”the mom of two said in the clip.

Kylie has faced severe backlash in recent times, with fans suing her for using her private jet and her attempts to look “normal” while flaunting her enormous wealth.

Although she is known for showing her wealth, she occasionally tries to look “normal”, which even fans disagree with.

UNTIL DO IT

In July, fans snatched Kylie as she shared a TikTok of herself shopping at Target with daughter Stormi and her friends.

“Where do we go girls?” the beauty magnate asked, to which they answered in unison: “Target!”

The reality star then filmed Stormi looking at the dolls in the toy section, before heading to the cashier.

His cart was piled to the top with several colorful toys.

Kylie titled the short video: “Surprise trip with my girls”.

His fans weren’t convinced by the impromptu shopping trip and claimed it was a damage check for bragging about his jet.

One wrote on Reddit: “He’s trying to do middle-class cosplay after the private jet post.”

Another added: “He’s just trying to appeal to us farmers because he’s recognizable and down to earth after the backlash he’s had.”

A third posted: “Try to be more ‘normal’ after the jet post, but buy $ 300 worth of toys.”

