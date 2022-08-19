Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi, 4, hold hands and rock denim seeks Kendall’s 818 Party

Image credit: RMLA / LESE / BACKGRID

Here are the mother / daughter bonding sessions! Kylie Jenner and her lovely baby girl Flocks they spent some time together on Thursday 18th August… and it became an even bigger family affair when they headed out by Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila Festival. The makeup mogul and his 4-year-old daughter got a chance to meet Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more than Kar Jenner clan!

Kylie looked simply chic in her fitted denim dress featuring a plunging neckline and embroidered designs. Her typical raven braids have been left long and loose while she accessorized herself with a brown leather handbag and a pair of snakeskin boots. Stormi pulled on her in denim pants and an adorable pink Hello Kitty top.

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters is definitely in a denim vibe lately as she was spotted wearing a denim mini skirt on a date with Stormi’s dad. Travis Scott last week in London. Kylie completed the chic look with a red and white leather jacket, which Travis twinned with by adding a pair of baggy cargo pants to her outfit.

The adorable UK outing comes after Kylie made a TikTok to reveal she was struggling a bit after giving birth for the second time. Using a bite from her 2017 show, Kylie’s life, Kylie uttered the words: “I’m recovering my personality albeit kind. I feel like myself again. I wasn’t really myself ”. She captioned the clip, “when your postpartum hormones start to stabilize”.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has talked about her post-pregnancy struggles since she and Travis welcomed their baby, whose name has yet to be revealed. The reality star talked about it in March on Instagram. “I just want to tell my moms after giving birth that postpartum wasn’t easy,” she admitted. “This experience for me, personally, was a bit more difficult than with my daughter.”

Kylie was also in her feelings of being a parent last Mother’s Day. She shared a series of photos and clips of her baby Stormi and one of her hands. Kylie has yet to share a photo of what she looks like. As she mentioned, her name is also a mystery, although at some point they had decided to call it Wolf Webster. However, weeks after confirming the name, Kylie explained that they had decided to change it.