Kim Kardashian’s controversial video

08.19.2022 9:45 p.m.

Britney Spears, interview with Oprah Winfrey?

The return of Britney Spears to the media world could soon be consolidated with a singer’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The latest statements from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, about her relationship with her children could have made the artist decide to show her face and talk about how she has lived in recent months.

“Britney he wants the world to know his truth. She is furious with her father and is ready to play along with Kevin. The pressure cooker of the last few months, since the end of her guardianship, infuriated her. Working on her memoirs has also triggered the desire to be more direct, “confirmed someone close to the interpreter of Toxic to the magazine Okay!.

Britney Spears / INSTAGRAM

Brad Pitt donates 20.5 million euros to the victims of Katrina

Actor Brad Bitt wanted to make amends for the mistake he made in 2018, when he and his foundation Make It Right Foundation were sued for some houses they built in New Orleans after the devastating Hurricane Katrina of 2005. Now, Angelina Jolie’s husband has come to court to a $20.5 million settlement and partnered with the Global Green institution to correct housing defects.

The actor Brad Pitt / EFE

A ‘gossip girl’, candidate for ‘Hannah Montana’

There are many who say that the singer Belinda was about to keep the role of Hanna Montana that made Miley Cyrus popular. Nothing could be further from reality, the casting director of the legendary series, Lisa London, has revealed that those who were closest were, Taylor momsenDan’s sister in Gossip girl and Daniella Monet who ended up in Victorius.

Singer Taylor Momsen / INSTAGRAM

Lola Romero and Omar Montes are no longer hiding

Although their relationship seems to go back to the times of confinement, the singer and the call gypsy kardashian they have never appeared together in any act. Until now. The cameras have caught Lola Romero in the backstage of a concert of his beloved. Have Omar Montes and his partner decided not to hide anymore?

Omar Montes and Lola Romero / EP

Desperate Alec Baldwin loses another job

Ever since an alleged accident caused Alec Baldwin to end up killing a teammate in the movie Run, the shadow has hung over him. The actor defends that, although justice determines that he pulled the trigger, he never knew that this weapon was loaded.

Kim Basinger’s ex-partner has always defended his innocence, but doubts have caused the studios to no longer call him. “Yesterday I lost another job“, he confesses sadly.

Actor Alec Baldwin / EP

Travis Barker positive for Covid

The rapper does not lift his head. After suffering from acute pancreatitis, Barker has tested positive for Covid.

Travis Barker INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift rejected from ‘Twilight’

If before we talked about the other Hannah Montana, in the world of cinema there have also been discards. A very notorious one was Taylor Swift of the saga Twilight, of which she was always a fan. The problem is that the director confesses that she rejected that she appeared in a cameo as a client of a bar because that would only be talked about. Now she regrets it.

“I kick myself for it, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could have been with Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift. She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’ But sometimes you take decisions thinking it’s what’s best for the movie,” laments director Chris Weitz.

Taylor Swift at the New York University graduation ceremony / REDES

Prince Harry, in Africa without Meghan Markle

Many thought that prince harry and meghan markle they were in the United States, but nothing could be further from the truth. The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II is Africaspecifically in Mozambique. The reason for his visit to the continent has been because he has been touring some protected areas in the region in his supportive role as president of the African Parks.

Prince Harry in Mozambique / NETWORKS

Criticism of Kim Kardashian for recording herself while driving with her minor daughter and niece

The networks have exploded against Kim Kardashian for be recorded in mode selfie while driving with her daughter, North West, and her youngest niece, Penelope Disick, in the back seat. The influencer has shared on her Instagram account a video in which she is seen singing Versace on the floor by BrunoMars. However, it is the little girls who have to tell him: “Mom, mom, please delete that!”