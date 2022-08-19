Kim Kardashian proudly displays REAL skin, including cellulite on buttocks and bikini legs in a friend’s rare unedited photos

KIM Kardashian proudly displayed her natural cellulite on her buttocks and legs in her stylist’s unedited photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently revealed a “wrinkled” body part that she had previously admitted to hate in un-retouched photos.

Kim’s friend and stylist Dani Levi posted the comparison photos on her Instagram.

Subtitled “it’s you versus you,” the post featured two similar photos of the Hulu star.

The first shows a platinum blonde Kim, 41, looking slim and toned while wearing her recently released metallic silver SKIMS bikini.

In the second photo, the brunette founder of SKIMS is wearing a similar silver swimsuit but with noticeable cellulite on the back of her thighs and butt.

While still fit and lean, the throwback photo was taken before Kim’s huge bob cut to fit Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday” dress for this year’s Met Gala.

Kardashian fans on Reddit were shocked that the appearance-focused reality TV star didn’t ask Dani to remove the photo.

The photos were republished on a bulletin board dedicated to Kardashian and with the caption: “Surprise Kim did not ask her stylist to remove this photo as it shows her cellulite”.

A fan asked: “Which cellulite?”

Another replied: “You can see it on the back of her thighs.”

They continued: “Personally, I don’t see any problem with cellulite … but I’m surprised Kimberly is letting it slip.”

While a third Redditor added: “Good for her this time”.

‘NOT PERFECT’

Kim talked about “not being perfect” in the August issue of Allure.

The Kardashians star looked down at her hands and said, “I’m at peace with not being perfect, and I wasn’t like that before.”

The Los Angeles native described her hands as “wrinkled and coarse”.

He continued: “I’ve lived life and changed so many diapers with these hands, and I’ve pampered my babies with these hands, so I agree with them.”

The reality star realized that getting older “doesn’t mean I won’t strive for perfection.

“You get to a point where you think, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.'”

The former E! the star has not yet unveiled her vitamin line, but she has come out “with a skin care line”.

Kim concluded: “It’s hard to explain why I’m at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel young.”

Recently, the KUWTK star appeared on a boat being spotted in public in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The 41-year-old TV star wore a V-neck bodysuit, unzipped enough to tease the cleavage.

With her blonde hair parted down the middle, she combed the rest of the locks back.

It looked like Kim was staring at the screen while holding her cell phone.

The skin on both hands showed wrinkles and wrinkles.

Kim shared her experience at the lake and revealed that she went wakeboarding from the boat.

He captioned his video on Instagram: “It’s screaming for me. Many laughs”.

FIGHT WITH PSORIASIS

Kim put on all her makeup and proudly showed a fresher look in the photos.

The mother of four appeared to have psoriasis marks on her cheeks and neck.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes scaly patches of skin that may appear pink or red.

Kim has struggled for years with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, which she treats with cortisone injections.

She previously wrote on Kourtney’s website, Poosh: “Even though I always grew up with my mother who suffered from psoriasis and heard her talk about her struggle, I really had no idea what my life would be like dealing with an autoimmune disease.

“It’s been 13 years since I experienced my first psoriasis flare-up. My journey was very different from my mother’s, but I also see a lot of similarities.

“He had it on his scalp and all over his body, and I always saw it and remembered he went to the tanning salon to try and relieve it.”

Kim went on to say, “Taking UV rays directly on the spots really helped my mom. For me, however, that remedy burned the areas and made them itch, so I always felt helpless. “

The reality star shared with readers that she was “the only child my mother passed on her autoimmune problem to.”

She revealed that she had her “first flare-up of psoriasis” at age 25, noting that she was treated with “a dose of cortisone” that cleared her for five years. At thirty, he was back.

